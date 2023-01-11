Spicebags, burgers, pizza: 7 tasty takeaway orders to try if you're doing Veganuary

A vegan spicebag from Camile, nationwide

Camile is known for being one of the healthier takeout options up and down the country, and for vegans, it’s a delight with a wide range of plant-based dishes including Vegan Pad Thai, Vegan Green Curry, and Vegan Pad Prik Haeng. Our favourite indulgence however is their vegan spice bag (€10.99). Fried potatoes, crispy tofu, peppers and onion tossed in a spicy seasoning mix. Get the vegan green curry dip (€2) on the side to really make it pop!

Vegan spicebag from Camilie

Camilie has a branch in Bishopstown and Grange in Cork, as well as Castletroy in Limerick and some 21 eateries in Dublin. For a full list of locations see camile.ie.

Tip: To celebrate Veganuary, and everyone trying to have a healthier January, Camile is offering 15% off their entire menu for the entirety of January. Offer valid on orders over €25 with code JAN15.

A Beyond Cheese Burger from Holy Smoke Kitchen, Cork

The Beyond meat burger from Holy Smoke Kitchen, Cork

Holy Smoke really have you covered if you’re doing Veganuary this year. The Beyond-Cheese burger (€17) features a plant-based patty with tomato, iceberg lettuce and burger sauce, smothered in Applewood Vegan Cheese and served with vegan-friendly fries. Also on the menu is the Vegan Nachos (€13) - crispy corn tortillas, salsa, guacamole, melted Applewood smoked vegan cheese and jalapenos, and the Vegan Chilli Fries (€7) topped with a house made vegan oat chilli. We’re getting cravings just typing that.

Available in Woolshed, Mardyke Bowl and Barcadia, Cork. See instagram.com/holysmokecork

A McPlant from McDonalds (and you can get the fries too), nationwide

Hot Chick burger from V-Face

Did you know McDonalds have a number of vegan-friendly options on their menu? Their Veggie Dippers, the Spicy Veggie Wrap and even the fries are all vegan friendly, as is their burger, the McPlant, which now comes in a Double McPlant variety (€6.30). The burger was co-developed with the alternative meat brand Beyond Meat and comes with a vegan sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a vegan cheese alternative (made with coconut oil and pea protein) in a sesame seed bun. Available in all 97 McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland.

Tip: McDonald’s fries are vegan here and cooked in a non-hydrogenated vegetable oil, but they aren’t vegan in some other countries where beef flavoring is added.

A portion of vegan nuggets from McGuinness's on Camden Street, Dublin

McGuinness's of Camden Street

Almost as famous as the area itself, McGuinness's on Camden Street has been sorting out Dublin's vegans and veggies for as long as we can remember. Their vegan version of chicken nuggets might be our favourite thing on the menu, but the vegan-friendly cheesy garlic chips, deep fried seitan burger, vegan pizzas and vegan battered sausage are popular options too. Open until 2am every night bar Mondays and Tuesdays, we've often left clubs a bit early just to make sure we don't miss out...

If you're in Dublin, this is one place you can't miss for traditional chipper grub. See instagram.com/mcguinness.camdenst.

A plant-based pork Alt Pastor from Boojum, nationwide

Boojum Introduces [MOCK]® Alt Pastor

The burrito chain has a cult-like following which happily includes many vegetarians and Vegans, as lots of items on the menu are vegan-friendly. For Veganuary 2023, the chain has added a new 100% plant-based pork Alt Pastor dish to its menus. Described as “a popular and traditional Central Mexican dish” Al Pastor is typically made using seasoned and marinated spit-grilled slices of pork, with pineapple pieces for sweetness. Boojum is using a “bespoke soya and mushroom protein” developed exclusively for them to recreate the dish for vegan tastebuds, with an optional Vegan Chipotle Sour Cream. A burrito, bowl or tacos with the Alt Pastor will set you back €9.65.

We haven’t tried this one yet, so let us know if you have and what you thought. The [MOCK]® Alt Pastor is available across all of Boojum’s stores, including the ones in Winthrop St, Cork and Patrick St, Limerick, until the end of January 2023.

A pizza from Dominos, nationwide

Vegan American Hot from Dominos

if you have a Vegan if your life, you're probably already aware that the popular pizza chain has its own (and growing) vegan menu with vegan nuggets and a vegan friendly garlic and herb dip to go along with the pizza selection. For Veganuary, they've launched a vegan-friendly version of their iconic American Hot pizza (from €17) with a vegan soya and wheat pepperoni, onions, green jalapeños and a vegan cheese alternative. They also have a vegan PepperoNAY, Vegan Margherita and Vegan Vegi Supreme. Domino's have locations in Blackpool, Wilton and Douglas Village in Cork, Corbally and Mount Kennett Place in Limerick, and some 17 outlets in Dublin.

A burger and shake from V-Face, Stoneybatter, Dublin

If our Travel editor didn't convince you to take a trip to the Capital in last week's column, V-Face will. The Stoneybatter restaurant's menu is 100% vegan and serves everything from hot dogs to a vegan take on the Big Mac and cauliflower wings. They have toasties, loaded fries, salad bowls, homemade cookies and soya milkshakes to boot (the Biscoff one is calling our name).

We've heard great things about the Hot Chick (€12), which comes with rocket, vegan-friendly pepper jack cheese, mashed avo, nachos, mayo and sriracha, served on a charcoal bun. Get it with a shake, €7 (Biscoff, Mint & Brownie cookie, Tiramisu, Strawberry, and Choc varieties available) or try an Ice Cream Cookie Sambo (€6) if you can fit dessert.

See vface.ie.