Top 8: The best budget-friendly gluten-free crisps and those worth the splurge 

We were impressed that supermarkets had so many gluten-free snacks to taste, with quite a few new to us. We had high expectations because snacks such as crisps and tortilla chips should maintain their taste without the addition of wheat flour.
Supermarket shelves are packed with gluten-free products. But as gluten is the protein part of flour, it’s wise not to exclude it from the diet unless we have an intolerance or allergy to it.
Today’s Top 8 gluten-free snacks have about 30% fat content and 100-135g sharing bags have around 600 calories. (I pop a handful into a bowl for portion control and to avoid dipping mindlessly into packets.)
Watch ingredient lists for other allergens, such as lactose, a milk product used as a base for flavours to coat crisps.
Whether gluten-free or not, the best snack offerings come with few additives, leaving the raw ingredients to speak for themselves.
Crisps are one of life’s simple pleasures. Enjoy them on their own, with dips or a glass of wine. They also work well floated onto a healthy soup or in a salad sandwich.
We have introduced a new feature today — save or splurge — a tag given to products worth the extra money or are particularly good for their low price.