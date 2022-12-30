How to make Colm O'Gorman's simple tortang talong with pork for lunch

Torang Talong is a popular breakfast or lunch dish from the Philippines, made with burnt aubergine and egg. It is usually served with plain boiled rice and a chilli sauce, and maybe a simple fresh salad.
The traditional recipe is very simple; a burnt aubergine dipped in egg and then pan fried, but there are lots of variations which add other ingredients such as ground meat, seafood, or vegetables. This is the dish that inspired the burnt aubergine fritter recipe I shared a few weeks ago, and this week I am bringing you my take on the traditional Filipino recipe.
It is a beautiful dish, the combination of creamy, smoky charred aubergine topped with pork which has been pan fried with onion, garlic, ginger, and red pepper, and then dipped in egg and pan fried is just wonderful. While it might sound quite exotic, all the ingredients are readily available from local supermarkets.
Serve the aubergine with plain boiled rice and this lovely tomato and chilli salad.
If you want to make a vegetarian version, skip the pork, and add some mushrooms, or keep it classic and simple, and just use aubergine and egg.
Colm O'Gorman's Tortang Tolang
Torang talong is a popular breakfast or lunch dish from the Philippines, made with burnt aubergine and egg.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 medium sized aubergines
1 onion
2 tbsp freshly grated ginger
6 cloves garlic
200g minced pork
½ red bell pepper
½ tsp white pepper
1 tsp flaky sea salt
8 eggs
Salt and ground black pepper
For the tomato and chilli salad
200g cherry tomatoes
1-2 green chillies
½ tsp flaky sea salt
Juice of a lime
Method
Start by charring the aubergines. To do this, place them on an open gas flame and burn the skin, turning it regularly until it is scorched all over. I use my wok ring for this and can cook two at a time over that large flame, but you can of course do them one at a time if you do not have a large gas ring. You can also prepare the aubergines under the grill, just put them under a very hot grill and turn them regularly until the skin is well scorched all over. An open flame does give the best flavour though, you will not quite as good a smoky flavour if you char the aubergines under the grill.
Cooking the aubergine over an open flame will only take three to four minutes. You will know they are done when the skin is well charred, and juices start to leak out and sizzle over the heat. When this happens, remove the aubergines from the flame and set them aside on a plate to cool down.
While they are cooling, prepare the pork. Peel and finely chop the onion. Wash, deseed and finely dice the red pepper. Peel and grate the garlic and ginger. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add a few tablespoons of rapeseed oil. Pop on the onions and reduce the heat to medium/low. Sauté the onions for a few minutes and add the garlic and ginger. Cook for one more minute and add the pork. Stir the pork in to break it up and cook for three to four minutes. Add the diced red pepper, salt and ground white pepper and cook for another few minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed and then set aside.
By now the aubergines should be cool enough to handle. Peel off the skin but leave on the stalks. I do this with my hands, and it is easy enough, if a little messy. You can use the edge of a small sharp knife to scrape away any bits of skin that remain stuck to the flesh, just be careful not to remove the smoky flesh on the surface beneath the skin at the same time.
Crack the eggs into a bowl, add a little salt and good grind of black pepper and whisk the eggs. Pour the egg mixture into a wide dish. Put the peeled aubergines on a chopping board and use a fork to flatten them out. Just press down gently to fan them out until they are about the thickness of your thumb.
Add a generous glug of rapeseed oil to a frying pan and heat over a high heat. While the pan is heating, dip one of the flatted aubergines in the egg mixture, coating it all over. When the oil is good and hot, transfer the egg coated aubergine to the pan and pan fry it until the bottom is nice and golden brown. Now add quarter of the cooked pork to the top of the aubergine and spoon over a few more tablespoons of the egg mixture. Press the pork down gently and flip the aubergine carefully. Fry for another three to four minutes, then transfer to some kitchen paper to drain. Repeat until you have cooked all the aubergines.
While the tortang talong are cooking, make the salad. Cut the cherry tomatoes into quarters and dice the chillies. Use as much chilli as you like, depending upon how hot you want the salad to be. I would advise that you remove the pith and seeds though, as if the salad is too fiery, it will overpower the other flavours in the dish. Pop the chopped tomatoes and chillies into a bowl, along with the lime juice and sea salt. Stir to combine.
Serve the aubergines with plain boiled rice and the salad on the side and some of your favourite chilli sauce. I use a caramel sriracha which is perfect, but any good chilli sauce will be delicious.