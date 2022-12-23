Colm O'Gorman: Baked Salmon with Gochujang and Roast Baby Vegetables

I have another super simple recipe for you this week, something fresh and delicious that you can prepare and cook in about twenty to twenty-five minutes, and which is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner over the holidays. Once you have had your fill of rich and indulgent food over Christmas week, this is exactly the kind of light but delicious and nutritious meal you may find yourself craving. It also proves that light and healthy does not need to be dull. This beautiful salmon dish is packed full of flavour thanks to my favourite chilli sauce, Korean gochujang.

Regular readers will by now be familiar with my gochujang obsession. This beautiful Korean condiment is savoury, sweet, and spicy. Made with fresh garlic, soybean paste, honey, a splash of cider vinegar and red pepper chilli powder, it works beautifully with the salmon and roasted baby vegetables in this dish. You can buy gochujang readymade from most Asian supermarkets, but if you want to make your own, and I highly recommend that you do, home-made gochujang is very easy to make but also much tastier than the premade variety. I shared my recipe for homemade gochujang just a few weeks ago in this column as part of my recipe for Korean Spicy Fried Rice Cakes. You can find that online at ieFood.