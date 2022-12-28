Top 8: Quick and easy pasta for when you have had enough of turkey and ham

So here we are after Christmas, not much in the mood for cooking and having had enough turkey and ham to last us until next year. How about something tasty that involves the least time cooking to take us up to the new year, something to have on that evening when friends and family come and go?

Having returned from a few days in Bergamo, where I went to a cookery class, I was reminded about how excellent filled pasta can be. Tortelloni are navel-shaped pasta parcels, with tortellini a smaller size. Ravioli are typically square-shaped, while, as expected, mezzelune are half moons. Girasoli are sunflower shaped, so we are not short of choice of shapes for superb fillings.