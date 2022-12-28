Top 8: Quick and easy pasta for when you have had enough of turkey and ham

How about something tasty that involves the least time cooking to take us up to the new year?
Ingredients include breadcrumbs added to mixtures to lighten and absorb excess liquid

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 06:00
Roz Crowley

So here we are after Christmas, not much in the mood for cooking and having had enough turkey and ham to last us until next year. How about something tasty that involves the least time cooking to take us up to the new year, something to have on that evening when friends and family come and go?

Having returned from a few days in Bergamo, where I went to a cookery class, I was reminded about how excellent filled pasta can be. Tortelloni are navel-shaped pasta parcels, with tortellini a smaller size. Ravioli are typically square-shaped, while, as expected, mezzelune are half moons. Girasoli are sunflower shaped, so we are not short of choice of shapes for superb fillings.

The ingredients include breadcrumbs added to mixtures to lighten and absorb excess liquid. The cheese is usually creamy ricotta (often made from buffalo milk) along with mozzarella and Parmesan. The semolina listed has extra gluten, which helps to keep the pasta firm and adds a bite.

When cooking these pasta shapes, if they are clinging to each other, don’t try to separate them first. Instead, place the pieces into boiling water, where they will separate as they cook. I usually serve with a drizzle of olive oil and a little crunchy salt.

Happy new year.

Iago fresh parsley & nutmeg ravioli 406g €8.97 (€22.10/kg)

Made in-house every day, these parcels are a treat. The pasta texture is just as in Italian homes – soft yet strong enough to hold this creamy ricotta filling, gently flavoured with Parmesan, fresh parsley and just enough nutmeg for a gentle richness. Tasters wanted more.

Score: 9.5

Fini Tortelloni Ricotta e Spinaci 250g €3.50 (€14/kg)

Made with traditional flour, eggs, pasta casings hold delicious creamy ricotta and spinach with a hint of nutmeg. The result is a good replica of Italian home cooking. The pasta made from 20% egg was impressively pliable yet firm enough to hold the filling. Made in Italy, we bought in Delitaly, also at The Boot, Forge Hill, Cork.

Score: 9

Aldi Specially Selected Butternut squash and pine nuts girasoli 250g €2.79 (€11.16/kg)

The pasta texture is just right and softens easily when heated without falling apart. Beautifully fresh-tasting butternut squash blends well with creamy ricotta flavoured with sage and spiked with some pine nut pieces. We also tasted the delicious sundried tomato and mozzarella mezzelune at the same price.

Score: 8.5

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Italian lobster mezzelune 250g €3.99 (€15.96/kg)

We chose this one from an excellent selection to highlight what is on offer. With 28% lobster in the filling, the rich flavour was added to with lobster broth and mozzarella. The pasta is a good texture and holds the filling well. A good change after turkey and luxurious for New Year’s Eve. Tasters asked for second helpings.

Score: 9

Jamie Oliver Bolognese Tortelloni 250g €3.35 (€13.40/kg)

A good product from the TV chef, 6% beef cooked with onion, wine, carrot, breadcrumbs, tomato purée, herbs and spices make a deliciously rich mixture plump enough to contrast with the well-textured pasta. Given the popularity of lasagne and spaghetti bolognese, it’s not surprising that this was one of the children’s favourites.

Score: 8

SuperValu Signature Tastes Buffalo milk mozzarella, tomato and basil mezzelune 250g €3 (€12/kg)

Made in Italy, tasters liked this generous 60% filling of ricotta for creaminess, mozzarella for a more creamy and firmer texture, with tomato and fresh basil accents. A delicious blend in good quality pasta.

Score: 8

M&S Gorgonzola and walnut ravioli 250g €4 (€16/kg)

Italians revel in this blend of flavours. Gorgonzola is a strong, salty blue cheese and contrasts well here with the 37% good quality egg pasta, modified with mozzarella cheese which also gives the ricotta cheese a little bite. Walnuts at 3% are generous. Full of flavour, these are not for the faint-hearted but delicious for Italophiles. Plenty of other good flavours in this range,

Score: 8

Tesco Finest Spinach, Buffalo ricotta and pine nuts gerasoli 250g €3 (€12/kg)

A decent 21% spinach gives this filling a rich, natural flavour, with ricotta beautifully rich and mozzarella creamy but with more weight. All flavoured with nutmeg and a hint of black pepper, spiked with deliciously fresh pine nuts, which provide interesting bite. These sunflower-shaped pasta pockets have a traditional feel and taste. All tasters loved them. Made in Italy.

Score: 9

