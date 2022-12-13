Winter warmer: Cork eatery Iyer's reopens for Christmas

The quayside vegetarian spot has been a longtime favourite of Cork's foodies - and its handmade Indian fare is ideal for the weather
Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 10:48
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's a real Christmas treat for Leeside foodies, and the city's vegetarians & vegans alike — Pope's Quay eatery Iyer's has reopened to serve up handmade Indian cuisine for the cold weather.

"With the weather getting colder, we're going to be back to warm you up from the inside with spices and love," said the restaurant in a social media post, "we look forward to serving you here over the coming days."

The restaurant accompanied the news with a picture of a chalk-board featuring a rundown of opening hours and ordering info — and you can pop in or order ahead from Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18; and again from Tuesday, December 20 to Thursday, December 22.

The news comes as a much-needed spot of cheer for the city's vegetarians and vegans in particular, having witnessed a number of restaurant and takeaway closures in the post-Covid circumstances.

The South Indian restaurant first opened in 2012, run by Gautham Iyer, formerly an aeronautical engineer, and wife Caroline.

Specialising in food true to his own roots, entirely vegetarian and steeped in Ayurvedic tradition, Iyer's kept all ingredients as local and fresh as possible — with a new menu each day, keeping no ingredient in store longer than 24 hours.

Cork Indian restaurant Iyer's to 'press pause' after a decade to 'rest, recuperate and recalibrate'

