Michelle Darmody: A recipe for a delicious cinnamon and chilli spiced hot chocolate

Plus, lime, coconut and white chocolate snowballs 
Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 01:45
Michelle Darmody

It is a good time to make a few edible gifts if you are inclined. The ones here are all chocolate laden, but each with a different flavour and texture. 

Once the chocolate has been melted, younger family members can help with the assembly of the gifts. For example, oiling the yoghurt pots and pouring the chocolate or rolling the sweets. There are lots of jobs for little hands to do.

For the hot chocolate stirrers, it is best to use small yoghurt or fromage frais pots. Ones that are less than 50g in volume are ideal. It is also good to have six paper bun cases to hand.

These are used to hold the stick in place as the chocolate sets. You push the cinnamon stick through the paper case and then place it upside down over the yoghurt pot.

White chocolate can be a little too sweet at times. Here it is used with lime and sea salt both of which help to disperse the flavour. 

The snowballs can be boxed up in festive packaging and will last at a cool room temperature for about four days. If you would like to extend their shelf life, they can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Cinnamon and Chilli Hot Chocolate Stirrers

A delicious way to warm up in the cold snap

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 180g milk chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

  • 180g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

  • ¼ tsp cake spice

  • ¼ tsp medium chili powder

  • 2 tsp sunflower oil

  • 6 long thin cinnamon sticks

Method

  1. Add the dark and milk chocolate into the heatproof bowl and place it on top of a bowl of simmering water. Do not stir the chocolate but keep an eye on it and when it is melted remove it from the heat and stir in the spices.

  2. While the chocolate is melting grease six small yoghurt pots by placing a little sunflower oil on some paper towel, or with a pastry brush.

  3. Push each cinnamon stick through the centre of six paper bun cases.

  4. Pour the melted chocolate into the pots. Place the stick into each pot and use the paper case to help it stay in position. Allow to cool completely in the fridge.

  5. Remove the pots off the chocolate once they have cooled, you can cut them open with some scissors. Discard the paper cases.

  6. Package the chocolate stirrers as festive as you wish. To make the spiced hot chocolate simply stir them into a cup of hot milk until melted.

Lime, Coconut and White Chocolate Snowballs

A festive treat perfect with a mug of hot chocolate

Servings

10

Preparation Time

3 hours 0 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

3 hours 15 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 115mls cream

  • 280g white chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

  • the zest of 3 limes

  • 1 tbsp desiccated coconut

Method

  1. Place the cream and the white chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place this on top of a bowl of simmering water until melted.

  2. Stir in the lime zest. Set aside in the fridge for about three hours until it is the texture of firm butter.

  3. Use a teaspoon to scoop out a generous ball of the firm mixture.

  4. Roll slightly between your palms then roll it in the desiccated coconut. You may need to press the coconut into the mixture slightly to make sure it sticks.

  5. Place them onto a cold plate and put it into the fridge once all of the mixture is used up. They are best stored in the fridge until you are ready to give them as a gift or to eat them.

