Michelle Darmody: A recipe for a delicious cinnamon and chilli spiced hot chocolate

It is a good time to make a few edible gifts if you are inclined. The ones here are all chocolate laden, but each with a different flavour and texture.
Cinnamon and Chilli Hot Chocolate Stirrers
A delicious way to warm up in the cold snap
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 180g milk chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces
180g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp cake spice
¼ tsp medium chili powder
2 tsp sunflower oil
6 long thin cinnamon sticks
Method
Add the dark and milk chocolate into the heatproof bowl and place it on top of a bowl of simmering water. Do not stir the chocolate but keep an eye on it and when it is melted remove it from the heat and stir in the spices.
While the chocolate is melting grease six small yoghurt pots by placing a little sunflower oil on some paper towel, or with a pastry brush.
Push each cinnamon stick through the centre of six paper bun cases.
Pour the melted chocolate into the pots. Place the stick into each pot and use the paper case to help it stay in position. Allow to cool completely in the fridge.
Remove the pots off the chocolate once they have cooled, you can cut them open with some scissors. Discard the paper cases.
Package the chocolate stirrers as festive as you wish. To make the spiced hot chocolate simply stir them into a cup of hot milk until melted.
Lime, Coconut and White Chocolate Snowballs
A festive treat perfect with a mug of hot chocolate
Servings10
Preparation Time 3 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 3 hours 15 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 115mls cream
280g white chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces
the zest of 3 limes
1 tbsp desiccated coconut
Method
Place the cream and the white chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place this on top of a bowl of simmering water until melted.
Stir in the lime zest. Set aside in the fridge for about three hours until it is the texture of firm butter.
Use a teaspoon to scoop out a generous ball of the firm mixture.
Roll slightly between your palms then roll it in the desiccated coconut. You may need to press the coconut into the mixture slightly to make sure it sticks.
Place them onto a cold plate and put it into the fridge once all of the mixture is used up. They are best stored in the fridge until you are ready to give them as a gift or to eat them.