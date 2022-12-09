How to make Colm O'Gorman's street food favourite, Spicy Korean Fried Rice Cakes

Spicy Korean fried rice cakes
These quantities serve four, either as a snack or as a side dish.
Servings4
Preparation Time 13 mins
Cooking Time 7 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
Gochujang:
100g brown soybean paste
50g honey
25g Korean red pepper powder
1 tsp Apple cider vinegar
1 clove garlic 50ml cold water
Tteokbokki:
400g Korean rice cakes
4 tsp toasted sesame oil
2 cloves garlic
2 tbsp soy sauce
3 tbsp honey
3 tbsp tomato ketchup
3 tbsp gochujang
3 tsp Korean red pepper chilli powder
To serve:
2 spring onions
1 red chilli
Some toasted sesame seeds
Method
If you are making your own gochujang, start with that first. It could not be simpler. Simply pop all the ingredients into a bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer the sauce to a clean jar. It will keep for two to three weeks at least when stored in the fridge. It is a fabulous chilli paste, use it for other of my Korean recipes or slather it over a freshly cooked steak or on a cheese toastie. You will adore it, I promise.
Now make the sauce for your rice cakes. Peel and grate the garlic and pop it into a bowl. Add three teaspoons of the toasted sesame oil, the honey, tomato ketchup, gochujang, and the red pepper chilli powder and mix to combine. Set aside for now.
Next, blanch the rice cakes. Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the rice cakes to the water. Cook them for two minutes, drain them and toss them in the remaining teaspoon of toasted sesame oil to prevent them from sticking together. Heat a large frying pan over a high heat and add the rice cakes in the sesame oil to the pan. If your pan is too small to avoid crowding the rice cakes, fry them in two batches. They need a little space to fry so that they get evenly cooked and crisp all over. Fry the rice cakes for two to three minutes before lowering the heat to low.
Finally, add the sauce and stir to coat the rice cakes. Cook for another two minutes until the rice cakes are coated all over and the sauce is bubbling gently. If you are using a heavy-based frying pan, you may find that the residual heat in the pan causes the sauce to reduce very quickly and become quite thick and paste-like. If that does happen, add a few tablespoons of water to loosen up the sauce and it will be perfect.
Serve your spicy fried rice cakes with some toasted sesame seeds, chopped spring onions and a few slices of thinly sliced fresh red chilli scattered over the top.