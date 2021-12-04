Cook along with Darina Allen as she makes Ballymaloe mince pies from scratch 

Darina Allen's mince pies freeze well and are better than any shop-bought versions 
Cook along with Darina Allen as she makes Ballymaloe mince pies from scratch 

Darina Allen's mince pies are the perfect edible gift. 

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 06:00

Ballymaloe mince pies with various toppings and whiskey cream

recipe by:Darina Allen

We have so much fun with mince pies and do lots of variations.

Ballymaloe mince pies with various toppings and whiskey cream

Servings

24

Preparation Time

1 hours 10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

1 hours 30 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the pastry

  • 225g (8oz) plain flour

  • 175g (6oz) butter, chilled and cut into 1cm (1/2 inch) approx. cubes

  • 1 dessertspoon icing sugar, sieved

  • a pinch of salt a little beaten egg or egg yolk and water to bind

  • 450g (1lb) Ballymaloe Mincemeat

  • egg wash

  • For a meringue topping:

  • 2 egg whites, preferably free-range and organic

  • 110g (4oz) caster sugar

  • For an almond crumble topping:

  • 110g (4oz) self-raising flour

  • 75g (3oz) caster sugar

  • 75g (3oz) chilled butter

  • 25g (1oz) flaked almonds

  • For whiskey cream:

  • 1 tbsp Irish whiskey

  • 1 tsp icing sugar, sieved

  • 225ml (8fl oz) softly whipped cream

Method

  1. Sieve the flour into a bowl. Toss the butter into the flour and rub it in with your fingertips. Add the icing sugar and a pinch of salt. Mix with a fork as you gradually add in the beaten egg (do this bit by bit because you may not need all the egg), then use your hand to bring the pastry together into a ball: it should not be wet or sticky. Wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  2. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

  3. Roll out the pastry until it’s quite thin - about 3mm (1/8 inch). Stamp out into rounds 7.5cm (3 inch) in diameter and line shallow bun tins with the discs. Put a good teaspoonful of mincemeat into each tin, dampen the edges with water and put another round on top. Brush with egg wash and decorate with pastry leaves in the shape of holly berries, etc.

  4. Bake the mince pies in a preheated oven for 20 minutes approx. Allow them to cool slightly, then dredge with icing or caster sugar.

  5. To make the meringue, check that your mixing bowl is spotlessly clean and free from grease. Put the egg whites and caster sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff dry peaks. Pipe a blob of meringue on top of each pie with a large start nozzle. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes. Turn off the oven and allow the meringue to cool in the oven.

  6. To make the almond crumble, mix together the flour and sugar and then rub in the butter with your fingertips to make a coarse crumble. Add the flaked almonds. Sprinkle a generous teaspoon of crumble on top of each mince pie. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

  7. To make the whiskey cream, fold the whiskey and sugar into the whipped cream.

    From ‘A Simply Delicious Christmas’ by Darina Allen, published by Gill Books


Read More

Cook along with Darina Allen as she makes her famous Christmas plum pudding 

More in this section

Terry’s and Heinz collaborate to produce ‘world first’ Chocolate Orange Mayo Terry’s and Heinz collaborate to produce ‘world first’ Chocolate Orange Mayo
Tayto’s turkey and stuffing flavour is back on the festive menu Tayto’s turkey and stuffing flavour is back on the festive menu
Crispy Golden Roast Potatoes How to make the perfect roast potatoes and the common mistakes to avoid
<p>Alison Gorman of Hawthorn Bakehouse produces boxes of delicious treats. </p>

Taste the Nation: Meet the Sligo woman who went from books to brownies

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices