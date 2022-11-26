Restaurant review: I ate at Gekko in Dublin's newest 'hotspot' Hyde and was not impressed

- Gekko Restaurant
- Hyde, 9 Lemon Street, Dublin 2.
- Tel: 01-5725950
- www.hyde-dublin.com
- Monday - Wednesday: 8.30am-12.30am; Thursday - Saturday: 8.30-2.30am; Sunday: 11am-12.30am
As I write this, the iconic riff of AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ is in my head. I love that song, the colour black makes everything better, everything except food.
Dinner for Two including a selection of small and larger plates plus a bottle of wine cost €172.80
- Food: 5/10
- Wine: 7/10
- Service: 7/10
- Ambience: 5/10
- Value: 5/10
Gekko is a shiny new restaurant with some disappointing dull food (including the colour).