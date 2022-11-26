Restaurant review: I ate at Gekko in Dublin's newest 'hotspot' Hyde and was not impressed

As I write this, the iconic riff of AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ is in my head. I love that song, the colour black makes everything better, everything except food.

But first, to set the scene. Dublin has a brand new ‘hotspot’ (their words) called Hyde which includes a café, cocktail bar, indoor-outdoor terrace, and a showpiece ‘Asian-style’ restaurant called Gekko headed by chef Karl Whelan formerly of HangDai, Luna and still of Saltwater Grocery which I reviewed and praised very highly recently (Gekko is a side-hustle for Whelan).

Hyde sounded exciting, a new Irish-owned destination venue in the city centre with an established chef with a fine reputation. I visited on a quiet Monday with an old friend (and famed former restaurant reviewer). We were greeted by a charming young man in a very shiny purple and black jacket at the door and escorted upstairs to Gekko on the 2nd floor. Gekko is spacious and seems expensively decorated, but we couldn’t help being reminded of the bar on a mid-priced cruise ship. As the evening progressed this first impression became solidified, not helped by some of the worst piped ‘Tokyo Railway Station’ muzak I’ve experienced.

Squid Bun

Gekko’s menu has a focus on sharing plates of various sizes and first up was a fluffy, jet-black Squid Ink Bun sitting atop some squid cooked in squid ink.

The bun was pleasant but the squid itself was rather dull and insipid; the menu mentioned ‘chilli crisp’ but the one piece I noticed did little to lift the dish.

Next came Bone Marrow, Peanut Chilli Crunch and Sourdough Toast. I believe this dish needs a complete rethink.

Bone marrow should have a delicious delicate ephemeral taste and texture, not unlike a lobe of top quality, barely cooked, foie gras. Here marrow was utterly overwhelmed by chilli and peanuts, and the badly burnt toast it sat on, which swam in a slick of tasteless oil; the jet-black plate made this an utterly unappetising dish.

Iberico Pork with Ginger and Fig Glaze

Iberico Pork with a ginger and fig glaze was too sweet for my taste but, digging through the sugar, it was a nice piece of pork, and was the best of our shared small (black) plates.

Grilled Turbot (€85) had some sweet flesh but proved quite difficult to remove from its cartilage making it rather annoying to eat; some aggressive grilling had also burnt some of the edges which added an occasional unpleasant acrid flavour. The slices of fresh coconut on top seemed like an afterthought, and the best part of the dish was the pitch-perfect Coconut and Langoustine Bisque (Whelan knows his sauces).

Gekko’s wine list is one of its better features with a relatively eclectic mix of New and Old World, although it could do with some more ‘natural wines’.

Our bottle of Mosel Villa Huesgen Schiefer Riesling Trocken cost €42 and had a solid balance of fruit and acidity, a small touch of residual sugar softening some harsher flavours in the meal.

Desserts cost €9.50 and under normal circumstances, I might have been tempted by the Chocolate Fondant with Black Sesame Ice-Cream, but we couldn’t cope with more of the same colour pallette. Poached Plum with Ginger Mascarpone was one of our better courses if a little unexciting; soft sweet plums on a light sponge with tasty orange brittle.

It is early days at Gekko and I hope some changes can be made. Ditching the black would be a start, leave it for your customers in Steve Jobs’ turtlenecks and Little Black Chanel Dresses.

The Tab:

Dinner for Two including a selection of small and larger plates plus a bottle of wine cost €172.80

The Verdict

Food: 5/10

Wine: 7/10

Service: 7/10

Ambience: 5/10

Value: 5/10

In a Sentence:

Gekko is a shiny new restaurant with some disappointing dull food (including the colour).