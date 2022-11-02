Top 8: dig into these eight winter-warmer supermarket pies

Winter’s here and we may as well give in to colder houses, and cosy up with warming food. We want plenty of meaty bite in a rich sauce, topped with a salty, flavoursome pastry. A pie is just the ticket.
This week, we focused on red meat pies with or without vegetables – we can survey chicken, fish and vegetarian another time.
Pies can be fiddly to make for just one or two, but can be frozen if you fancy batch cooking on a rainy day. Brown and simmer the meat (beef shin, round, mince) with a few fried rashers, onions, celery and carrots, garlic and vegetable stock, wine or vermouth slowly for an hour before enclosing in the pastry. Shortcrust pastry is easy to make in a blender. That way you won’t be consuming unsustainable palm oil which most pastry made from margarine uses.
Line a tin or deep muffin tins with the pastry and allow it to settle in the fridge for 30 minutes. Put the cooled, shredded filling into the tin and roll out more pastry to cover. There are many recipes for pastry online. But for days when all of that is too much faff, check out what is available in supermarkets. The pies we selected, especially single portions, cook well in an air fryer (which should be more accurately named a small oven).