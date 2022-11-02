Cooking with kids: These jam thumbprint cookies are ready in only six minutes

“These sticky, fruity cookies make me feel a bit like a five-year-old – not only when I eat them, but when I make them too, squidging my thumb into the middle to make a hole for the jam,” says food writer and presenter Sarah Rainey.
“The short cooking time makes them nice and crumbly, rather than crisp, and the jam is deliciously gooey.”
Jammy Thumbprint Cookies
Ready in under ten minutes these are the perfect cookies to bake with kids
Servings12
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 4 mins
Total Time 6 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine British
Ingredients
250g ground almonds
1 egg
60ml coconut oil, melted
3tbsp maple syrup
1tsp vanilla extract
140g fruit jam of your choice
Method
Preheat the oven to 250°C (fan 230°C) and line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.
Mix the almonds, egg, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract together in a bowl until they come together into a loose dough.
Roll blobs of dough (around the size of ping-pong balls) between your palms and spread them out on the baking sheet.
Flatten them with your ﬁngers until the cookies are around 1cm thick. Then squidge your thumb into the centre of each to create a deep dent (make sure you don’t make a hole all the way through or the jam will leak out).
Fill the dent in each cookie with a heaped teaspoonful of jam.
Place the baking sheet of cookies in the oven on the top shelf and cook for four minutes. When they’re done, open the door slightly, rotate the baking sheet (to ensure the cookies don’t catch or burn) and leave them to cool in the oven with the door ajar for around half an hour. Enjoy hot or cold, with a cup of tea. The cookies will keep for five to six days in an airtight tin.
6-minute Showstoppers by Sarah Rainey, photography by Clare Winfield, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £14.99. Available now.