Lunch to Go: This Mexican chicken soup keeps me going on cold days 

This protein-packed spicy bowl of goodness will fuel your day and have you coming back for more  
Spicy Homemade Tortilla Soup with Cheese Cilantro and Lime

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 02:05
Ciara McDonnell

Soup season is here and this year I'm embracing chunky almost-stew recipes. This Mexican chicken soup is a two-fold wonder. It is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around my fridge and also welcomes toppings, so by altering what I pop on top, I never get bored.

Flavour-wise, this is a riot of sour, spicy and rich - just what we need on a cold day. I add extra beans to mine when I know I will be working late or won't have time to snack, and I almost always top them with crunchy tortilla chips for extra texture. 

Chicken Tortilla Soup

recipe by:Ciara Mc Donnell

This delicious Mexican chicken soup is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around the fridge

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 1 onion, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1/2 tsp chilli flakes

  • 1 tin black beans

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 750ml chicken stock

  • Salt and pepper

  • Leftover roast chicken, shredded

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 50g coriander, chopped

  • For the toppings:

  • Tortilla chips

  • Avocado

  • Feta cheese

  • Corn

Method

  1. In a saucepan sweat the onion, garlic and spices in the olive oil for five minutes or until soft.

  2. Add in the black beans, tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a simmer and taste for seasoning.

  3. Just before serving, stir through the chicken to warm through, squeeze in the lime juice and stir in the coriander.

  4. Serve topped with a selection of toppings, never forgetting a few tortilla chips.

 

Shelf Life

Blanco Nino tortillas
Blanco Nino tortillas

I am a big fan of something salty in the mid-afternoon and whether I am sprinkling them on my soup or dipping them in hummus or guacamole, I pack some Blanco Nino corn tortillas, €4.50 for 170g, in my lunch bag every week. 

The Clonmel-based tortilla chip producer makes three flavours of chips: lightly salted, chilli and lime and 'ancient grain', made with toasted amaranth. 

When I'm at home at the weekend, the chilli and lime flavours are delicious served with beer. Each batch of these tortilla chips takes three days to make using traditional techniques.  

You'll find them at SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and many more stockists across Ireland.

