Lunch to Go: This Mexican chicken soup keeps me going on cold days 

Soup season is here and this year I'm embracing chunky almost-stew recipes. This Mexican chicken soup is a two-fold wonder. It is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around my fridge and also welcomes toppings, so by altering what I pop on top, I never get bored.

Flavour-wise, this is a riot of sour, spicy and rich - just what we need on a cold day. I add extra beans to mine when I know I will be working late or won't have time to snack, and I almost always top them with crunchy tortilla chips for extra texture.