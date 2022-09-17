Michelle Darmody: Easy recipes for using up leftover bread

Or simply make toast, melted cheese optional
Conor’s leftover bread chocolate cake
Use your leftover bread to make this delicious dessert.
Servings6
Preparation Time 18 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 38 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
400g stale bread
140g brown sugar
60g cocoa powder
10g baking powder, sieved
2 large free-range eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
300ml milk
100g chocolate pieces
To decorate:
300g chocolate
300ml full fat cream
a selection of fresh berries to garnish
Method
Preheat your oven to 150°C and line an 8-inch round cake tin with parchment.
Break the bread into pieces and put in a blender, blend until it becomes breadcrumbs. Add the sugar, cocoa powder and the baking powder and pulse until mixed through.
Add the eggs, vanilla and milk, blend until it becomes a cake batter.
Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and sprinkle over the chocolate pieces.
Bake for 20 minutes. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the ganache slowly heat your cream, but don’t let it boil. After two minutes, pour the cream over the chocolate and let sit for two minutes then slowly whisk the cream and chocolate until totally combined, allow to cool to room temperature.
Pour the ganache over the cake until completely covered. Place in the fridge to set.
Garnish with fresh berries and enjoy.
Peach Charlotte
A great way to use up leftovers.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
6 thick slices of leftover bread
25g soft butter
½ tbsp lght muscovado sugar
the zest of an orange
500g of peaches, destoned and sliced
1 tbsp of honey
4 green cardamon pods, lightly crushed
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C and butter an ovenproof dish, that is about 1 litre in volume.
Butter the bread and cut each slice into four triangles. Sprinkle with the sugar and orange zest and set aside.
Blitz a quarter of the peaches with the honey. Toss the remaining peaches in the puree with the cardamon pods and tip everything into your prepared dish.
Place the triangles of bread on top, overlapping them slightly so they cover the fruit beneath.
Place a lid on your dish or alternatively cover it in foil. Bake for 15 minutes then remove the foil and bake for a further ten minutes until the peaches are soft and the top is golden.