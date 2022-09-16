Lunch To Go: This pasta salad will satisfy all your carbohydrate cravings 

As the temperature drops and the rain falls, my mind turns to one thing: pasta. Forget your gluggy, mayonnaise-sodden pasta salads of old, my fridge clear-out pasta satisfies all my carbohydrate cravings and is the best antidote to a tough day at the office.
Use whatever vegetables you like the most and omit the meat if you are vegetarian. Look for crunchy, texture-rich additions to your salad, like mini peppers, chopped celery and finely shaved fennel and courgette. There are fantastic vegan cheeses on the market, so go wild with your favourite as an alternative to bocconcini and Parmesan.
There is one rule to a perfect pasta salad, and that is to include one ‘sour’ ingredient. Look to olives, capers or even home-pickled onions to add a flavour note that will elevate your pasta salad from blah to bling.
Fridge Clear-Out Pasta Salad
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
200g pasta shapes, cooked according to packet instructions in boiling salted water
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp fresh basil pesto
1 tsp red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper
8 slices of salami or cooked meat of your choice (salmon or tuna would also work)
2 tbsp Kalamata olives, de-stoned and sliced
1 cucumber, chopped into bite-sized pieces
½ head broccoli, chopped into small pieces
8 bocconcini, sliced into quarters
25g Parmesan, finely grated
Method
- Once your pasta has cooked, drain and dress with the olive oil, pesto, vinegar and salt and pepper and allow to cool.
Stir in the vegetables, olives, bocconcini and Parmesan, give a good stir and store in the fridge for up to three days, decanting into single-serve containers as needed.
Serve at room temperature in order to allow the flavours to mingle and develop.
