Lunch To Go: This pasta salad will satisfy all your carbohydrate cravings 

As the temperature drops and the rain falls, my mind turns to one thing: pasta. Forget your gluggy, mayonnaise-sodden pasta salads of old, my fridge clear-out pasta satisfies all my carbohydrate cravings and is the best antidote to a tough day at the office.

Use whatever vegetables you like the most and omit the meat if you are vegetarian. Look for crunchy, texture-rich additions to your salad, like mini peppers, chopped celery and finely shaved fennel and courgette. There are fantastic vegan cheeses on the market, so go wild with your favourite as an alternative to bocconcini and Parmesan.