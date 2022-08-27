Darina Allen: A trip up North exhibits the quality of Irish food

Anyone who has experienced the chaos in so many airports this summer to get to their longed-for holiday destination may well have questioned whether it’s really worth the effort. Having battled to get there, many were sizzled alive at temperatures from mid-30ºC to 40ºC.

Been there, done that too, so from now on, whenever I can snatch a few precious days, I’m determined to explore parts of Ireland hitherto not visited. I haven’t been to the North since before the pandemic, so let me tell you about a recent trip to the Mourne Mountain area in Co Down. It’s such a beautiful area, a hill walker’s paradise, but I was also on a food trail.

The Northern Ireland artisan producer scene has exploded since peace was restored in 1998 and Government-funded organisations in different regions have been generous in their support of those with a spark of entrepreneurial spirit.

Mourne Mountains and Ring of Guillion, plus Savour Mourne, were also very supportive with information on where to visit in the area. Killeavy Castle Estate has been saved from an advanced state of dereliction and restored by an Australian couple with a connection to the area, Mick and Robyn Boyle. It’s set in the midst of a 330-acre farm, woodlands and walled gardens. Young chef, Darragh Dooley is super enthusiastic about local produce and is on a mission to use as much produce as possible from the estate — beef from the longhorn cattle, lamb from the flock of Cheviot sheep, vegetables, fruits, fresh herbs. It’s a work-in-progress but an admirable aspiration.

Darragh and his kitchen team cooked us a delicious lunch where I also met several local producers, Damien Tumulty rears Dexter cattle and sells online from Castlescreen Farmtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, Andrew Boyd makes a range of award-winning ciders at Kilmegantarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> when he’s not teaching rowing. Another local entrepreneur Brendan Carty set up Killowen Distillerytarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> in 2019 — he makes whiskey, gin, rum, liqueurs and poitín. There are so many good things to taste and explore in this area. Ann Ward, a medic, set up meditation and mindfulness Xhale Experience Yoga and forest bathing. How about that for a fun and restorative experience?

We also tasted several Northern Ireland artisan cheeses. Young Buck is a delicious, feisty blue made by cheese pioneer, Mike Thompson. Ballylisk Tripple Rose is made by the Wright family from the milk of their pedigree Holstein herd.

A few miles along the road in Castlewellan, another highlight, this time, an artisan brewery tour.

The Whitewater Brewing Company was established in 1996 by Bernard and Kerrie Sloan — on a fifth-generation family farm. This dynamic, innovative couple is making some of the best artisan beer on the island of Ireland. They have also been very courageous in their business decisions investing with “fingers crossed” in a bottling plant and later a canning plant that has been a huge success and has opened up many more options. Their completely natural beers are gluten-free, vegan, and have won top awards here and abroad and are now exported to France, Italy, Sweden, and further afield to Japan.

Their latest venture is an interesting range of seltzers which will be launched in September. Their enthusiasm was irresistible and infectious. Visit them when you are in the area or get some pals together to spend a day learning how to make a “wee brew” together in the brew school.

We enjoyed a spectacular dinner cooked by multi-award-winning chef Paul Cunningham who cooks at secret locations. He popped up at Carrick Cottage Cafe in Annalong. Carrick Cottage Cafe is really worth seeking out on any day.

Apart from all of this, the rugged landscape and granite stone walls in the Mournes and the long drive along the coast are all truly spectacular — an exciting new discovery for me as was the charming little Hillyard Hotel in Castlewellan.

Here are some of the recipes I enjoyed on my trip.

Granny Mary’s Wheaten Bread recipe by:Darina Allen Perfect with a cup of tea Servings 18 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  1 hours 15 mins Total Time  1 hours 35 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 1kg (2 1/4lb) wholemeal flour

200g (7oz) porridge oats

25g (1 tbsp) salt

15-20g (3-4 tsp)/15-20g bread soda

2 eggs

100ml (3 1/2oz) olive oil

75ml (3 tbsp) treacle

50g (3 tbsp) caster sugar

110g (6 tbsp) coarse pinhead oatmeal

1200 ml buttermilk

75g mixed sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Equipment

1 large rectangular tin with edges 32cm/13 inch (length) x 23cm/9 inch (width) x 5cm/2 inch in depth Method Preheat the oven to 175˚C/325˚F/Gas Mark 3. Oil the sides and base of the tin and line with parchment paper. In a large bowl mix flour, oats, salt, bread soda, sugar and pinhead together and mix by hand until combined. In another bowl whisk the eggs add the treacle and olive oil and buttermilk. Whisk to combine. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, pour in the wet ingredients and mix to a soft dough. Pour the mix into the lined tin. Sprinkle with 75g of mixed seeds. Bake in the preheated oven for 75 minutes. Remove from oven take out of tin and bake for 10 more minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Best served warm with some unsalted butter. Adapted from Killeavy Castle Estate (August 2022)

Jane's shortbread biscuits recipe by:Darina Allen A delicious afternoon treat Servings 24 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 170g (6 oz) plain flour

100g (4 oz) soft butter

50g (2 oz) sugar Icing (optional)

100g (4 oz) icing sugar

1 tbsp water

Food colouring (optional)

Sprinkles of your choice ‍ Method If you have a food processor put all the ingredients for the biscuits in together and mix until they form a soft ball. If making these by hand rub the butter into flour and add sugar. Gather the mixture together and knead well. On a floured surface roll out the mixture until it is about 5mm thick. Cut shapes and place on a greased baking tray. Gather the remaining mixture, knead together again and roll out to cut more shapes. Repeat until all the mixture has been used up. Bake in a moderate oven, 180°C or Gas mark 4 until biscuits are pale brown (about 15 minutes). Remove and cool on a wire rack. We normally sprinkle the cooled biscuits with a little icing sugar and serve. However, if you want to be more festive they can be decorated with a topping of your choice. For the icing, mix the sugar and water until the icing is free of lumps. Spread a thin layer of icing on each and sprinkle with a decoration of your choice. Allow the icing to set.