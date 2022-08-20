Darina Allen: Diana Kennedy always said that she didn't want to live to be over 100

Guacamole Chamacuero
Ideally serve with warm corn tortillas.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
- 2 heaped tbsp finely chopped onion (sharp not sweet)
2-3 (or to taste) serrano chiles, finely chopped
Sea salt to taste
500ml (18fl oz) roughly crushed avocado pulp
188ml (3/4 cup) finely diced ripe, but not too soft, peeled peaches
125ml (1/2 cup) halved seedless grapes
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
83ml (1/3 cup) pomegranate seeds
Method
Crush the onion, chile and salt to a paste.
Stir in the avocado pulp, peaches, grapes, lime juice and half the pomegranate seeds.
Mix well and sprinkle the surface with the remaining seeds.
Chicken in Peanut Sauce
A most interesting and delicious way of preparing chicken. The sauce is not very picante. There should be a pleasant “afterglow” from the chiles.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
- 2kgs (4 1/2lbs) chicken parts
1 tsp salt, or to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
4 - 5 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 medium white onion, cut into 4 pieces
2 garlic cloves, unpeeled
2.5cm (1 inch) piece of cinnamon stick
6 peppercorns
6 whole cloves
315ml (10 1/2fl oz) raw (unroasted, unsalted) peanuts, measured shelled and with papery husks removed
450g (1lb) tomatoes, broiled
4 chipotle chiles en vinagre or adobo, or to taste
3 tablespoons vegetable oil or rendered chicken fat
500ml (18fl oz) water
Method
Sprinkle the chicken with salt, pepper and the lime juice and set aside to season while you prepare the sauce.
Heat a small, ungreased frying pan and toast the onion and garlic until soft. Peel the garlic. Toss the spices in the hot pan to toast them lightly and then toast the peanuts until they are golden.
Put the unskinned tomatoes, chiles and the toasted ingredients, except the peanuts, into a blender and blend until quite smooth, gradually add the peanuts and add a little water only if necessary to release the blades of the blender.
Heat the oil or chicken fat in a heavy casserole and fry the chicken pieces, a few at a time, until golden brown. Remove the chicken from the frying pan and set aside. There should be about 65ml (2 1/2fl oz) of oil in the pan. Remove or make up to that amount.
Reheat the oil and fry the blended ingredients over medium heat for 3 minutes, constantly stirring and scraping from the bottom of the pan. Lower the heat and let the sauce cook for about 15 minutes longer, continuing to scrape the bottom of the pan from time to time.
Add the chicken pieces and the 500ml (18fl oz) of water. Adjust the seasoning and cook over low heat until the chicken is tender – 35 to 40 minutes. The sauce will thicken - it should lightly cover the back of a wooden spoon – and pools of oil will form on the surface.
Serve the chicken with plenty of sauce, accompanied by small, boiled potatoes.
Note: this dish can be prepared several hours ahead. Surprisingly it freezes very well and will keep for about 2 weeks.
Pineapple and banana dessert
This is a thick, dark paste of fruit with an unusual and refreshing flavour.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 30 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
375ml (13fl oz) dark brown sugar
750ml (1 pint 5fl oz) water
5cm (2 inch) piece of cinnamon stick
1 pineapple, about 1.8kg (4lbs)
900g (2lbs) bananas (not too ripe)
5cm (2 inch) piece of cinnamon stick, broken in half
juice and zest of 1/2 lime
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Bring the brown sugar, water and cinnamon to the boil in a heavy pan and let them continue to boil fast for 20 minutes. The liquid will have reduced to about 625ml (1 pint 1fl oz). Remove the cinnamon stick.
Clean and dice the fruit and blend it with the syrup to a medium texture.
Pour the mixture into a shallow ovenproof dish, ideally not much more than 7.5cm (3 inches) deep and stir in the broken cinnamon stick and lime juice and zest.
Place the dish in the oven and let the mixture cook for about 4 hours. From time to time, scrape the mixture from the sides of the dish and stir it well. This is particularly important towards the end of the cooking period.
When the mixture is thick, sticky and a rich, dark brown, transfer it to a small serving dish and glaze it quickly under the broiler (grill). Set it aside to cool. Serve the cajeta with queso fresco or thick sour cream.
Note: This should keep for 10-15 days in the refrigerator – but I doubt whether that will be necessary. I’m afraid I always dip a finger into it each time I open the refrigerator door. I don’t suggest freezing.
Come and join us and see what wonderful small plate delights you can rustle up with ingredients on our doorstep. Using our own produce from our East Cork Farm and Gardens and from local farmers, butchers and producers you will find lots of delicious things to inspire you and plenty of fresh flavours.
- For more information, see www.cookingisfun.ie
The third in the series of Blasta Books ‘The United Nations of Cookies’.
Cultures and cuisines have many differences, but one thing they all have in common is cookies. No matter what country, cookies evoke fond childhood memories and feature in many holidays and celebrations.
Author Jess Murphy is an official high-profile supporter of the UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency), with whom she works to raise awareness and to advocate for refugees. Co-author Eoin Cluskey tested all the recipes at his Bread 41 bakery in Dublin. Eoin says, ‘With this book, I want our community and beyond to see the impact that food and sharing with others can have. We can rekindle childhood memories and the joy of food, while addressing the challenges our world faces and the need to come together. At its core, food is universal and ever evolving. This book is a love letter to how it brings us all together.’
All author proceeds will be donated to the UNHCR.