Sweet treat: Three chocolate desserts to indulge in this week 

Method

Add the salt to the flour to a large bowl and rub in the butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs.

Stir the sugar into the egg to dissolve it slightly and add this to the flour mixture until it comes together as a dough.

Wrap it in baking parchment and place into the fridge to firm up for about two hours.

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, grease and flour the sides of a 10–inch tart case and line the base with parchment.

Roll the pastry into a disc just larger than your tart case and gently nudge it in the tin. Bake blind for 12 minutes until the edges are just starting to colour.

Remove the beans, or whatever you use to blind bake, and brush the inside of the pastry case with the egg yolk. Place the case back into the oven for another five minutes or until it is golden. Allow to cool completely in the tin.

To make the filling heat the cream until it is shivering, just before it boils. Remove from the heat then add in the chocolate and butter and stir until glossy. Stir in the chopped blackberries. Allow to firm up for about five minutes then pour it into your cold tart case.