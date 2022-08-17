Sweet treats: Three classic muffin and bun recipes for grab-and-go dessert

Vanilla fairy cakes
A childhood classic and the perfect recipe to get kids started in the kitchen, these fairy cakes have a soft, velvety and irresistible crumb
Servings18
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
150g (5ozs) butter (at room temperature)
150g (5ozs) caster sugar
150g (5ozs) self-raising flour
2 large eggs
2 tbsp milk
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
Icing (optional):
225g (8oz) icing sugar
2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tbsp water
Method
Prepare two muffin tins lined with 18 muffin cases
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Put all ingredients except milk into a food processer, whizz until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add milk and whizz again. Divide mixture evenly between cases in the muffin tin.
Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until risen and golden.
To make the icing, sieve the sugar into and add the lemon juice and sugar until it reaches spreadable consistency.
Chocolate & orange muffins
Chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven, and in this recipe, traditional Seville marmalade adds a citrus twist to these delicious muffins
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Spanish
Ingredients
110g butter
175g caster sugar
zest of 1 lemon, unwaxed
2 eggs, preferably free range
225ml buttermilk
75g Seville orange marmalade
75g chopped dark chocolate
275g white flour
pinch of salt
¾ tsp bread soda
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Grease a tray of muffin tins or line with non-stick muffin cases.
Cream the butter, add the sugar and the finely grated lemon zest, add the eggs one by one and beat well between each addition.
Next add the buttermilk, marmalade and chocolate chips. Blend well. Finally stir in the flour, salt and bread soda, until just mixed.
Fill the greased muffins tins with the batter, bake for 30-40 minutes in the preheated oven, serve warm.
Apple and toffee buns
These buns are easy and totally delicious
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125mls milk
4 tbsp melted butter
2 eggs
50g wholemeal flour
200g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
1 tsp mixed cake spice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
2 medium apples, grated
To make the sauce:
150mls cream
45g butter
90g muscovado sugar
a pinch of sea salt
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 paper cases into a bun tin.
Mix the milk, eggs, and melted butter together.
In another bowl mix the two flours, the baking powder, and spices together.
Stir the two mixtures together until combined. Stir in the apple until that too is combined. Scoop the mixture into the paper cases and bake for about 25 minutes and the buns are golden and risen. Once cool enough to handle, place on a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the toffee icing, place the butter, cream, and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat. Once melted, allow to bubble gently until it has turned a rich caramel colour. Add the salt and pour this over the buns just before serving.