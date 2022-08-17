Sweet treats: Three classic muffin and bun recipes for grab-and-go dessert

 These portable cakes are perfect for a picnic or an afternoon treat
Sweet treats: Three classic muffin and bun recipes for grab-and-go dessert

Great for a snack or as a post-dinner treat, muffins and buns are always a tasty choice

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 07:49

Vanilla fairy cakes

recipe by:Darina Allen

A childhood classic and the perfect recipe to get kids started in the kitchen, these fairy cakes have a soft, velvety and irresistible crumb

Vanilla fairy cakes

Servings

18

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 150g (5ozs) butter (at room temperature)

  • 150g (5ozs) caster sugar

  • 150g (5ozs) self-raising flour

  • 2 large eggs

  • 2 tbsp milk

  • ½ tsp pure vanilla extract

  • Icing (optional):

  • 225g (8oz) icing sugar

  • 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 1 tbsp water

Method

  1. Prepare two muffin tins lined with 18 muffin cases

  2. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Put all ingredients except milk into a food processer, whizz until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add milk and whizz again. Divide mixture evenly between cases in the muffin tin.

  3. Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until risen and golden.

  4. To make the icing, sieve the sugar into and add the lemon juice and sugar until it reaches spreadable consistency. 

 

Chocolate & orange muffins

recipe by:Darina Allen

Chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven, and in this recipe, traditional Seville marmalade adds a citrus twist to these delicious muffins

Chocolate & orange muffins

Servings

10

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 110g butter

  • 175g caster sugar

  • zest of 1 lemon, unwaxed

  • 2 eggs, preferably free range

  • 225ml buttermilk

  • 75g Seville orange marmalade

  • 75g chopped dark chocolate

  • 275g white flour

  • pinch of salt

  • ¾ tsp bread soda

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Grease a tray of muffin tins or line with non-stick muffin cases.

  3. Cream the butter, add the sugar and the finely grated lemon zest, add the eggs one by one and beat well between each addition.

  4. Next add the buttermilk, marmalade and chocolate chips. Blend well. Finally stir in the flour, salt and bread soda, until just mixed.

  5. Fill the greased muffins tins with the batter, bake for 30-40 minutes in the preheated oven, serve warm.

 

Apple and toffee buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These buns are easy and totally delicious

Apple and toffee buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 125mls milk

  • 4 tbsp melted butter

  • 2 eggs

  • 50g wholemeal flour

  • 200g self-raising flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 1 tsp mixed cake spice

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 2 medium apples, grated

  • To make the sauce:

  • 150mls cream

  • 45g butter

  • 90g muscovado sugar

  • a pinch of sea salt

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 paper cases into a bun tin.

  2. Mix the milk, eggs, and melted butter together.

  3. In another bowl mix the two flours, the baking powder, and spices together.

  4. Stir the two mixtures together until combined. Stir in the apple until that too is combined. Scoop the mixture into the paper cases and bake for about 25 minutes and the buns are golden and risen. Once cool enough to handle, place on a wire rack to cool completely.

  5. To make the toffee icing, place the butter, cream, and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat. Once melted, allow to bubble gently until it has turned a rich caramel colour. Add the salt and pour this over the buns just before serving.

Read More

Sweet treats: Three no-bake desserts to enjoy on a hot summer day

More in this section

Hidden health: Five dishes to get more calcium into your diet Hidden health: Five dishes to get more calcium into your diet
Midweek meals: Five summer dinners ready in 30 minutes or less Midweek meals: Five summer dinners ready in 30 minutes or less
Cork's Crawford Gallery Café to close after over 35 years Cork's Crawford Gallery Café to close after over 35 years
Family shopping in supermarket

Cost of Living: Irish parents switching supermarkets to save money on the weekly shop

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices