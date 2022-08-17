Sweet treats: Three classic muffin and bun recipes for grab-and-go dessert

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 paper cases into a bun tin.

Mix the milk, eggs, and melted butter together.

In another bowl mix the two flours, the baking powder, and spices together.

Stir the two mixtures together until combined. Stir in the apple until that too is combined. Scoop the mixture into the paper cases and bake for about 25 minutes and the buns are golden and risen. Once cool enough to handle, place on a wire rack to cool completely.