'I'm honoured': Cork's Spice Genie wins the Battle of the Food Trucks

For the past few weeks, six of the country’s top food trucks have gone head-to-head in a culinary contest, to find a chef that could hack the heat and serve up the eats for a cool €5,000 prize.

Christopher Braganza, who runs the Spice Genie food truck in Cork, has made the cut in 2022's Battle of the Food Trucks, waged over the course of online-only episodes on RTÉ Player. Christopher, originally from India, moved to Ireland in 2012, and makes home-cooked Indian food.

"Winning this title really means the world to me," he says. "First of all, I’m representing Goa, my family, India, Cork, my suppliers and my customers and everybody has been a part of this journey. I really thank everybody who’s been there through the ups and downs - through bad weather and good weather they always show up and encourage me to do what I love the most! It really means a lot to me - I’m honoured.”

Christopher Braganza in action in the contest's final

Battle of the Food Trucks host James Patrice says, "Each of our chefs were utterly outstanding in their talent, passion and sensational skills - not to mention the fact that they were all mighty craic! The finale was the definition of a nail-biter, and to see the culmination of Scott and Christopher’s journeys in such a feast of fabulous food was an absolute joy.

"We’ve had amazing feedback from audiences and on social media, which further proves that Ireland’s love for food trucks is only getting bigger and better. Sure we’re full of notions altogether! Of course, Justine and I still can’t fry an egg to save our lives but look - we’ll keep her lit!"

Co-host and comedian Justine Stafford said, "Huge congrats to Chris on winning the competition. Chris and his food were amazing! I can’t wait to visit his truck in Cork and inhale every dish on the menu. He was a spice genie and a gent and I’m not saying it helped his luck, but he also had one of the best novelty sock ranges of any contestant."

Chris and the other food truck owners were put through their culinary paces by judges Eric Matthews and Gráinne Mullins over the course of six episodes, including creating their competitor's signature dish, working with a mystery box of ingredients, and a blind taste challenge.

Battle of the Food Trucks is available to stream in its entirety now on RTÉ Player.