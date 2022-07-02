Here's how to make the best homemade ice pops 

Homemade ice pops are a refreshing treat on a warm summer's day. You can make them with a rich mixture of milk and cream, or for a lighter touch, some coconut milk.

The coconut milk you get in a tin or can is a better option than the cartons of coconut milk, for the recipe here. The tins are a more condensed version that has not been watered down.

Dipping each mould into some warm water will allow it to slide off the ice pop easier. When coating the cereal milk pops in chocolate you will have some of the 250g leftover, but you need this excess to fill the glass and coat them properly. A little shake when removing them will allow for an even coating.

It is best to sprinkle the crushed cereal onto the chocolate straight away as the coldness of the pop will harden it almost instantly. An alternative is to stir the cornflakes through the chocolate before coating the ice pops.

Cereal milk was made popular by a bakery in New York and adds a toasted, malty sweetness to baking or in this case, an ice pop. It is worth tasting the mixture and adding a little more honey if you would like them a bit sweeter.

Once something freezes, the flavours dull a little, which is why if you ever taste a melted commercial ice pop the liquid is generally cloyingly sweet.

Pineapple and mango yoghurt pops recipe by:Michelle Darmody Cool down with these quick and easy fruity ice pops Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Total Time  10 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 1/2 a medium-sized pineapple, skin and fibrous centre removed, chopped into chunks

2 small mangos, peeled, de-stoned and chopped

120mls tinned coconut milk Method Blitz the mango and pineapple to a pulp. Add in the coconut milk until combined. Scoop the mixture into ice pop moulds and put a stick in each one. Freeze until frozen through and them remove from the freezer about ten minutes before serving.

Cereal milk chocolate ice pops recipe by:Michelle Darmody Homemade ice pops are a refreshing treat on a warm summer's day. Servings 6 Preparation Time  30 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 150g cornflake-style cereal, and a bit extra for decorating

600mls milk

1 tbs honey

150mls cream

250g chocolate, melted

Method Spread the cereal onto a large flat baking tray and toast it until it is just beginning to turn a deeper golden colour. Stir most of the toasted cereal into the milk and cream: keep some for sprinkling at the end. Set the mixture aside for an hour to steep. Strain the mixture through a sieve. Do not press it as you want the milk and cream to gently drip through and leave the mushy cornflakes in the sieve. Stir the honey into the milk and taste. It should taste just a little sweeter than you would like, as the sweetness will dull when frozen. Pour into six moulds and add in the sticks, leave to set until completely frozen through. Melt the chocolate and pour it into a tall skinny glass. Dip the frozen pops into the glass and stir them around gently, coating completely. Give them a quick shake as you are removing them to get an even coating. Sprinkle straight away with some crushed toasted cornflakes. Put back in the freezer and remove a few minutes before you want to serve them.