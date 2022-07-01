Colm O'Gorman: Try my easy rhubarb and orange crumble muffins

The weather has been a bit miserable of late, it certainly has not felt much like summer where I am. We have not cooked or eaten outside for about a month now, which is unusual for us at this time of year. I keep looking at the forecast and hoping for a clear weekend so that I can get the pizza oven or barbecue out and have some friends over for a lazy afternoon in the garden. Maybe July will be better?

In the meantime, I will focus on brunch rather than barbecues. I love brunch. It is such a social meal; a late breakfast with family and friends for a lazy weekend. The choice of dishes is endless. Pancakes maybe, or shakshuka, or eggs benedict, or some potato cakes as part of a traditional fry-up? I love serving up sharing platters for brunch, piling up the middle of the table, and letting everyone help themselves. I often make muffins to serve as a sort of starter or side to my main brunch dishes.