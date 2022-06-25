Sandwiches, sweet treats and something special: How to pack the perfect picnic 

What better way to spend a sunny afternoon than laying on the grass or sitting on a park bench with a bag full of goodies ready to be enjoyed?

With sunnier days ahead, picnics are the perfect way to get together. With plenty of products to choose from here in Ireland, there are lots of options for packing a delicious picnic.

To make sure you have everything you need, prepare your food and drinks in advance, and bring some bags for disposing of your litter afterwards.

Freezing bottles of water ahead of your picnic is also a great hack for keeping food cool. Before you head out, pop some of the frozen water bottles in your freezer bag – or wherever you are storing your fresh food – to keep it cool.

Speaking of food, it’s best to keep it simple when it comes to dining alfresco. Avoid waste and added stress by only packing what you need. Fresh bread, fillings, and refreshing drinks are essential.

Condiments are a great way to add some extra flavour to a simple snack while sweet treats are bound to be crowd-pleasers among your picnic pals. As well as keeping your food fresh, you can keep it local too.

There are lots of gorgeous Irish producers creating the perfect portable picnic food.

Ryes & Shine bread

Angela Nöthlings opened Ryes & Shine sourdough micro-bakery in Cork City last summer. Angela specialises in German-style sourdough bread, using the slow fermentation process to create delicious and nutritious loaves.

Choose from a selection of lovely loaves for your next picnic including the classic sourdough loaf, the Mayfield Bloomer. There’s also the Schwarzbrot – a traditional German black bread if you fancy something different, among other beautiful loaves.

On request, she slices your bread for you too, so you won’t need to worry about bringing a bread knife.

It is always important to pack something a little piquant to offset the richness of your picnic. Consider olives from the Real Olive Co, or a jar of Ballymaloe pickled beetroot to spoon beside your sandwich.

If you want to grab and go, Cork’s Cinnamon Cottage is the destination you should factor into your trip. A wide range of delicious bites await you, and their cheesecake is worth travelling for.

Rívesci’s Cashew Chilli Crush

Why not elevate a scrumptious sandwich with a slather of Rívesci’s Cashew Chilli Crush. The Tipperary-made product goes well with just about everything, including salads, a sourdough sandwich, and even mixed in with some mayo and lemon juice to make for a lovely aioli for dipping crackers.

For the perfect side to your sambo, try premium tortilla chip producer, Blanco Niño. Philip Martin opened Blanco Niño – Europe’s first authentic tortilleria – in 2016 after embarking on a journey to Mexico to learn how to make authentic, tortilla chips.

You can find them in Dunnes Stores, SuperValu Fresh, Butlers Pantry ,and Donnybrook Fair, among other places. Flavours include Lightly Salted; Chilli and Lime; and Ancient Grain.

Blanco Nino Ancient Grain Tortilla Chips

For something high in nutritional value, pack some Shines Sardines for your next picnic. Sardines are a tasty and healthy food source; high in nutritional value, and especially high in protein; vitamins B12, B3, D; calcium; and selenium – and these ones are Irish too.

Shines sardines are caught all along the Irish coast by small inshore fishing boats using traditional catching methods, and classic preparation and preservation methods to ensure maximum freshness, flavour, and taste. With no scales or bones, Shines Sardines can be eaten straight from the tin.

Shines Irish sardines

Donegal-based Shines Seafood is family-run and sells premium seafood with all fish sustainably caught.

Some of its other products include its best-selling Wild Albacore Tuna, Yellowfin tuna, and Mackerel – the perfect addition to your summer picnic. These also come in a variety of flavours including olive oil, tomato, chilli oil, and brine.

Bumble & Goose

For those with a sweet tooth, Bumble & Goose Bespoke Bakehouse has a host of handmade brownies and personalised biscuits.

Based in Co Down, Bumble & Goose is a small family-run luxury bakehouse, making each treat by hand. It delivers a selection of sweet treats across Ireland every day so you can order in advance.

There are lots to choose from for your picnic treats including a variety of brownies, cookies, cupcakes, and macarons.

Beara Bitters

For a tasty tipple, Beara Bitters has you covered with a range of different flavours that can be added to enhance both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Beara Bitters is densely flavoursome alcohol made by infusing herbs, seeds, and fruit into organic alcohol to create a product that is 25% alcohol.

Co-founders Mary O’Sullivan and Loretto O’Driscoll have a passion for sustainability and combined their love of the Irish land and botanics with this award-winning product.

There are three flavours available in 50ml droplet bottles (which make 30 cocktails) and are ideal for use at home or to bring along to your picnic.

You can add a couple of drops of bitters to transform non-alcoholic drinks such as soda water, but these also work in spirits or added to cocktails. The flavours include Aromatic Bitters, Smoked Bitters, and Orange Bitters.