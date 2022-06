Gym equipment is great and I love nothing more than having an hour to myself in the gym to burn off some steam. But you don’t need a gym to have an effective workout. This week, let’s have a chat about resistance bands and how you can use them to get some amazing results. There’s also a dinner recipe that is quick and easy and great for when friends are over.

I often have to travel and believe me, it’s not as glamorous as it looks! Being away from family, missing the kids terribly, losing time waiting in airports, living out of a suitcase, the list goes on. So over the years, I have perfected some great ways to make the time away as close to my home routine as possible. One way I do this is to move my body. I always feel better if I do something. There isn’t always a gym, so I bring with me the one thing that I know is versatile and handy to use, resistance bands.