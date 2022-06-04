Derval O'Rourke: How to make Annalise Murphy's Thai red fish curry 

I’ve always loved being close to the sea and some of my best memories as a child are going to the beach with my Mum. When I competed at the Olympics I was struck by how much the sailing team had a deep respect for the ocean environment. The health of the ocean and its environment is so sacred to them. This week I had a chat with Annalise Murphy, Olympic Silver Medalist, about the ocean and what it means to her. She has also been kind enough to share with us an amazing Thai Red Curry!
Water – use water this week to recharge your batteries. If you live near water, take a nice stroll or just sit nearby. Listen to its movement, appreciate the sounds and sights around you. If you don’t live near water, that’s okay, take a nice bath or shower and use the time to appreciate the warmth of the water and how relaxed you feel.
Hello toned arms - Holding a water bottle, (use whatever size you feel comfortable with), raise your arms out in front of you. Bring the bottle up above your head and as you do, breathe out. Repeat 10 times and do 3 reps. Try to do this three times this week.
Annalise Murphy’s Ocean Thai Red Curry
A perfect mid-week meal
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Thai
Ingredients
500g white fish like cod or hake
200g prawns
1 tbsp red curry paste
1 tin coconut milk
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, diced
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
1 tbsp almond butter
Fresh coriander, lightly chopped
1 carrot, diced finely
250g rice
1 tsp butter
1 lemon
Method
Heat the pan with butter, add in your onions and stir until golden brown. Add in your fish, carrots, almond butter, chilli flakes, ginger, garlic, curry paste, and a squeeze of lemon.
Once the fish is sealed, add the coconut milk, prawns and leave on a low heat for 40 minutes. Try not to stir too much.
Cook your rice in a pan for 20 minutes.
Serve on a bed of rice with some fresh coriander sprinkled on top.