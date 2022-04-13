How to make the perfect roast lamb and the common mistakes to avoid

Bone-in is better

As with most cuts of meat, cooking lamb on the bone is the most foolproof way to ensure that your meat is perfectly cooked and not dry and leathery. The bone imparts more flavour, and also acts as an internal oven - once the bone heats up it will cook the meat from the inside out while the oven cooks it from the outside in - perfecto!

Buy local meat

For spring lamb, it's always worth visiting your butcher and ordering your lamb with them. Tell them your budget, how many people that you are cooking for and they will be able to advise you about the best cut for your needs. Butchers are a wealth of knowledge - they are the experts after all - so ask for their help.

Bring it to room temperature

As with all meat, it's best to bring it to room temperature before you cook it. Putting cold meat straight into the oven shocks the fibres, making it tough and hard to chew. The best course of action is to prepare your joint in the morning, dot it with whatever aromatics you are flavouring it with (garlic and rosemary are always a hit), tent it with foil and leave it on the counter for an hour or two before you begin to cook.

Don't overwhelm the flavour

Lamb, particularly spring lamb, has a delicate gamey flavour that is easily overwhelmed. Choose flavour combinations that complement but do not overpower the meat. Garlic and rosemary, cumin and coriander and ras el hanout are all excellent pairings, when used sparingly.

Use a temperature probe

It's difficult to know when a leg of lamb is perfectly cooked, so the best way to be positive of a perfect result is to use a temperature probe. For rare meat, it should be between 48–54˚C, medium-rare will be between 55–59 °C, medium 60–66˚C and well done 67–74˚C.

Let it rest

After all that cooking, it is essential to let your lamb rest before serving. During the resting time, the fibres in the meat relax and absorb the juices, resulting in juicy meat that is easy to carve. For a lamb leg, I would advise resting it for at least 30 minutes before serving, if not more.

What to serve with it

Gratin potatoes are a classic accompaniment to roast lamb, and for good reason. A homemade mint sauce is always welcome and a steamed green vegetable will round things off nicely.