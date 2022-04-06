Cracking selection: Top 8 chocolate eggs to impress this Easter

It’s a time of celebration of spring, a time for fun, sharing treats. And if we can share with anyone who needs a lift, all the better, so buy an extra one and give it away. Last year we looked at Irish made only, so we are spreading our wings a little this year and have included some from further afield. Our 2021 survey included Lorge, Koko, Skelligs, Chez Emily, O’Conaill, Arcane, Grá and are still delicious and available, some only online.

Most noticeable this year is the lack of plastic packaging. Sustainability is a key selling point, and one brand has a transparent window made from wood fibre so it can be recycled with paper – a move in the right direction.

Use leftover egg to grate on hot chocolate, or stir it into hot milk. Grate over cakes, in ice-cream. A dessertspoon of dark chocolate can be added to stews or stir-fries to give them body.

Unopened eggs will keep for months – see use-by dates, so you don’t have to binge. Break off a piece of egg and put the rest away, so it doesn’t tempt. It’s all too easy to reach for more.

Our tasters gave top marks to three Easter eggs for different reasons. All deserve to be in our Top 8 for 2022.

Braw 250g €30

Pictures: Larry Cummins

This milk chocolate egg, made from 40% Colombian chocolate, has freeze-dried raspberries and pineapple flecked on the inside. A favourite, the chocolate was creamy but with the essential snap as it was broken off. Flavours were vibrant and interesting, with outer splashes made from coloured cocoa butter. The dark chocolate egg is also delicious. A treat, available online at braw.ie and to click and collect in Limerick.

Score: 9

The Chocolate Shop 300g €20

This year’s favourite from a wide range was a half shell of milk chocolate of 34% cocoa solids with a varied selection of luxurious chocolates. Despite the lack of gimmicky wrapping, it had immediate appeal for children and adults. Tops for taste too, the shell’s creamy, melt-in-the-mouth texture grabbed all tasters. At English Market, Cork, and online at chocolate.ie

Score: 9

Aldi Moser Roth Belgian milk & dark chocolate almond egg 250g €6.99

The milk chocolate part of the egg (88% of total) has a fair 35% cocoa solids and is dipped in dark chocolate made from 72% cocoa solids with salted almond flecks. This deliciously well balanced, not-too-sweet egg was a winner. Tasters also liked the Duo Egg 290g €7.99 decorated with caramel and salt pieces as a chocolate gift. Good value. Packaging includes a wood-fibre window.

Score: 9.

Venchi 150g €19

This milk chocolate egg with 31.8% cocoa solids has a relief shape of a bunny on the front and back, and inside is a toy surprise made of plastic (there was some plastic in the packaging too). The chocolate is deliciously rich with hints of vanilla. All tasters liked it but thought it a little pricey for this weight. From Italy, we bought in Brown Thomas.

Score: 8.75

Leonidas 170g €8

This fairly thick hollow egg has plenty of mini eggs for sharing. Good quality chocolate from a wide range of different sizes with various fillings. A regular favourite with tasters over the years, tasters liked the mini eggs even more than the chocolate shell and they can be bought in boxes too.

Score: 8.25

M&S The Drippy Egg 225g €15

The clever reusable tin paint can was our favourite packaging, ideal for storing markers and pencils, make-up, and biscuits. The milk chocolate egg has 30% cocoa solids and has drips of fruit, plant and vegetable concentrates of spirulina, sweet potato, turmeric, apple, radish and cherry. All delicious. An attractive family gift from a wide range. Made in Ireland.

Score: 8

Lir Crispy Caramel egg 155g €8

Cocoa solids of 30% combines with 53% sugars which was a little oversweet for some tasters. They liked the crisp caramel pieces throughout the egg. Five truffles were very sweet and didn’t have the more solid ganache texture expected of truffles – instead were caramel centred chocolates. Good packaging, which is 99% plastic-free. The white chocolate and the attractive Bailey’s Sundae (complete with chocolate straw) versions were liked by the tasters with a very sweet tooth. Made in Co Meath. Widely available.

Score: 7

Buttermilk Honeycomb Blast 175g €9.99

We chose this to see what a dairy-free egg would taste like. With 3% honeycomb pieces flecked throughout, milk solids are replaced with rice powder. 45% cocoa solids with sea salt had an oily texture and little flavour, though pleasant enough to be finished by tasters. A crisp honeycomb bar (like a Crunchie) with less sweet, contrasting chocolate redeemed it. Made in UK. We bought in Quay Co-Op, Cork.

Score: 6.75