Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to cook a whole spiced Indian cauliflower in the air fryer 

There is in no more maligned a vegetable than cauliflower. In recent years we have been told that it can be turned into rice, into chicken wings and all other manner of non-cauliflower things. Do not get me wrong, smother it in buffalo sauce and it is delicious, but it is not a chicken wing by any stretch of the imagination. It is a shame really because cauliflower is a beautiful vegetable when cooked properly. I remain a fan of cauliflower cheese, a staple from my childhood, a well-made cauliflower puree is a thing of beauty, and nothing beats a good Aloo Gobi, a wonderful Indian curry made with potatoes and cauliflower.

Let cauliflower be cauliflower I say, just do not overcook it. This lovely vegetable deserves better than being boiled within an inch of its life until it is limp and pallid. Cooked properly, cauliflower has a wonderful, sweet, creamy, nutty flavour, with just a hint of bitterness. It lends itself to other flavours brilliantly, which is why it makes such a fantastic curry ingredient. Aromatic spices really enhance the flavour of cauliflower.