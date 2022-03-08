Gourmet auction in aid of Ukraine

There is still a chance to be in with a chance to win a Michelin star dinner cooked in your own home
Gourmet auction in aid of Ukraine

Auction prizes include a chance to have Two star Michelin Chef Mickael Viljanen of Chapter One cook dinner for you in your own home, anywhere in Ireland, for up to six people; a one-night break for two people in the five-star Cliff House Hotel; a breakfast hamper; and a cocktail masterclass with Glovebox's bar manager and star mixologist, kevin Hegarty for 15 people exploring classic and new cocktail trends and flavours. (All ingredients included)

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 19:15
Caroline Delaney

Ireland's culinary world has joined forces to raise funds for a range of humanitarian Ukrainian charities. The auction is being run by DeVeres with no fees added to winning bids and closes this evening at 10pm.

Among the items up for auction include:

  • a dinner cooked in your home by 2-Michelin Star chef Mikhael Viljanen of Chapter One
  • a summer Barbecue for 20 people from Allta Restaurant

and

  • various dinners and food experiences plus overnight stays in some of Ireland's best hotels such as Ashford Castle and Nevin McGuire's McNean House.
  • The Irish Examiner's Wine writer, Leslie Williams, and his Irish Times counterpart, John Wilson, are offering a tutored tasting with prized bottles from their personal wine cellars for up to 12 people with wines valued at a minimum of €700

  • and you can also bid on a Fingal Ferguson one-off knife

or

  • a day's brewing and fish smoking with Birgitta and Peter Curtain in the Burren Smokehouse and the Roadside Tavern.

deveres.ie/auction/chefs-unite-for-ukraine-charity-auction/1911

Read More

Wine with Leslie: Online wine works out fine
 

More in this section

Midweek Meals: Five never-fail family dinners to get you through the week Midweek Meals: Five never-fail family dinners to get you through the week
Cook for Ukraine: Learn these Ukranian recipes and share them online Cook for Ukraine: Learn these Ukranian recipes and share them online
Midweek meals: Five family-friendly chicken dinners to add to the rotation Midweek meals: Five family-friendly chicken dinners to add to the rotation
Michelin StarWine#Food#Food NewsauctionUkrainePerson: mikhael viljanenOrganisation: Chapter OneOrganisation: deVeresOrganisation: mcnean houseOrganisation: Ashford CastleOrganisation: fingal ferguson knife
<p>Fairy cakes are the easiest cake to make and one of the most delicious. </p>

How to make the perfect fairy cakes - and the common mistakes to avoid

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices