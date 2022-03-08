Gourmet auction in aid of Ukraine

Ireland's culinary world has joined forces to raise funds for a range of humanitarian Ukrainian charities. The auction is being run by DeVeres with no fees added to winning bids and closes this evening at 10pm.
Among the items up for auction include:
- a dinner cooked in your home by 2-Michelin Star chef Mikhael Viljanen of Chapter One
- a summer Barbecue for 20 people from Allta Restaurant
and
- various dinners and food experiences plus overnight stays in some of Ireland's best hotels such as Ashford Castle and Nevin McGuire's McNean House.
- The 's Wine writer, Leslie Williams, and his counterpart, John Wilson, are offering a tutored tasting with prized bottles from their personal wine cellars for up to 12 people with wines valued at a minimum of €700
- and you can also bid on a Fingal Ferguson one-off knife
or
- a day's brewing and fish smoking with Birgitta and Peter Curtain in the Burren Smokehouse and the Roadside Tavern.