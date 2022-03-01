How to make the perfect pancakes and the common mistakes to avoid

Thin, delicious pancakes that can be folded, fanned and doused with lemon and sugar
How to make the perfect pancakes and the common mistakes to avoid

Pancake Tuesday means one thing: pancakes for dinner.

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 06:50
Ciara McDonnell

Do not over mix the batter

Pancake batter should be whisked lightly or folded. A few small lumps are totally fine - this is preferable to a batter that has been beaten to a sloppy end. 

Resting is key

Do not under any circumstances skip the resting period for your batter. It could be ten minutes, it could be half an hour, but it is essential because it allows the ingredients to work their science-related magic and amalgamate into the best pancake batter ever.

You want the pan hot but not too hot

A happy medium is where you want to be with your pancake pan. Too hot and you'll have pancakes that are raw in the middle, too cold and they'll be rubbery. I test the heat of my pan with a tester crêpe. If it goes dark brown on the underside within ten seconds, the pan is too hot. If after twenty seconds it will not flip, then it is too cold. 

Look for the bubbles

If you are wondering when to flip, look for the bubbles. Once bubbles of air start making their way to the surface of your pancake you are well on your way to the time to flip. Look for a solid surface - this is harder if making thicker pancakes, and flip away. 

Use oil not butter

Butter may taste better, but it burns at a lower temperature. A flavourless oil is best, I put some vegetable oil on a piece of kitchen paper and rub my pan between pancakes. 

Have the oven prepared

If, like me, you feel like a short-order cook on Pancake Tuesday, get prepared. I heat the oven to 120°C and place a wire rack on a baking sheet. I layer the pancakes on the rack as they are cooked, tenting loosely with foil.

Get your toppings sorted early 

Before you cook, assemble your toppings. Something syrupy - maple or golden is good, something tart - raspberries or lemon juice and something creamy - whipped cream or Greek yoghurt are my trifecta of pancake toppings but top them with whatever you like - they will be delicious.

Shrove Tuesday pancakes

recipe by:Darina Allen

These crisp, light and delicate pancakes are easy to make and the perfect compliment to lemon and sugar for a classic Shrove Tuesday treat

Shrove Tuesday pancakes

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 175g plain flour

  • good pinch of salt

  • 1 dessertspoon caster sugar

  • 2 eggs and 1-2 egg yolks

  • scant

  • 450ml milk

  • 3-4 dessertspoons melted butter

  • caster sugar and lemons to serve

  • 20.5cm non-stick crêpe pan

Method

  1. First, make the batter. Whizz all the ingredients together in a blender or a food processor.

  2. Alternatively, sieve the flour, salt, and sugar into a bowl, make a well in the centre and drop in the lightly beaten eggs. With a whisk or wooden spoon, starting in the centre, mix the egg and gradually bring in the flour. Add the liquid slowly and beat until the batter is covered with bubbles. (If they are to be served with sugar and lemon juice, stir in an extra tablespoon of caster sugar and the finely grated rind of half a lemon).

  3. Allow the batter to stand in a cold place for an hour.

  4. Just before you cook the crêpes, stir in 3-4 dessertspoons melted butter. This will make all the difference to the flavour and texture of the crêpes and will make it possible to cook them without greasing the pan each time.

  5. Serve immediately on hot plates with butter, caster sugar and lemon or your favourite topping.

More in this section

honey and pancakes Flippin' great: A gluten-free recipe that lets everyone in on the Pancake Tuesday fun
Irish stew Snow day: 15 cakes, bakes and cosy dinners to keep you warm in a cold snap
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make crispy chicken wings in your air fryer Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make crispy chicken wings in your air fryer
#How to make the perfect
<p>Póg has its own Pancake menu Picture: @pog_dublin / Instagram</p>

Pancake Tuesday: Five of the best spots for pancakes in Cork and beyond 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices