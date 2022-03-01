How to make the perfect pancakes and the common mistakes to avoid

Pancake batter should be whisked lightly or folded. A few small lumps are totally fine - this is preferable to a batter that has been beaten to a sloppy end.
Do not under any circumstances skip the resting period for your batter. It could be ten minutes, it could be half an hour, but it is essential because it allows the ingredients to work their science-related magic and amalgamate into the best pancake batter ever.
A happy medium is where you want to be with your pancake pan. Too hot and you'll have pancakes that are raw in the middle, too cold and they'll be rubbery. I test the heat of my pan with a tester crêpe. If it goes dark brown on the underside within ten seconds, the pan is too hot. If after twenty seconds it will not flip, then it is too cold.
If you are wondering when to flip, look for the bubbles. Once bubbles of air start making their way to the surface of your pancake you are well on your way to the time to flip. Look for a solid surface - this is harder if making thicker pancakes, and flip away.
Butter may taste better, but it burns at a lower temperature. A flavourless oil is best, I put some vegetable oil on a piece of kitchen paper and rub my pan between pancakes.
If, like me, you feel like a short-order cook on Pancake Tuesday, get prepared. I heat the oven to 120°C and place a wire rack on a baking sheet. I layer the pancakes on the rack as they are cooked, tenting loosely with foil.
Before you cook, assemble your toppings. Something syrupy - maple or golden is good, something tart - raspberries or lemon juice and something creamy - whipped cream or Greek yoghurt are my trifecta of pancake toppings but top them with whatever you like - they will be delicious.
Shrove Tuesday pancakes
These crisp, light and delicate pancakes are easy to make and the perfect compliment to lemon and sugar for a classic Shrove Tuesday treat
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
175g plain flour
good pinch of salt
1 dessertspoon caster sugar
2 eggs and 1-2 egg yolks
scant
450ml milk
3-4 dessertspoons melted butter
caster sugar and lemons to serve
20.5cm non-stick crêpe pan
Method
First, make the batter. Whizz all the ingredients together in a blender or a food processor.
Alternatively, sieve the flour, salt, and sugar into a bowl, make a well in the centre and drop in the lightly beaten eggs. With a whisk or wooden spoon, starting in the centre, mix the egg and gradually bring in the flour. Add the liquid slowly and beat until the batter is covered with bubbles. (If they are to be served with sugar and lemon juice, stir in an extra tablespoon of caster sugar and the finely grated rind of half a lemon).
Allow the batter to stand in a cold place for an hour.
Just before you cook the crêpes, stir in 3-4 dessertspoons melted butter. This will make all the difference to the flavour and texture of the crêpes and will make it possible to cook them without greasing the pan each time.
Serve immediately on hot plates with butter, caster sugar and lemon or your favourite topping.