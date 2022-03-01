How to make the perfect pancakes and the common mistakes to avoid

Do not over mix the batter

Pancake batter should be whisked lightly or folded. A few small lumps are totally fine - this is preferable to a batter that has been beaten to a sloppy end.

Resting is key

Do not under any circumstances skip the resting period for your batter. It could be ten minutes, it could be half an hour, but it is essential because it allows the ingredients to work their science-related magic and amalgamate into the best pancake batter ever.

You want the pan hot but not too hot

A happy medium is where you want to be with your pancake pan. Too hot and you'll have pancakes that are raw in the middle, too cold and they'll be rubbery. I test the heat of my pan with a tester crêpe. If it goes dark brown on the underside within ten seconds, the pan is too hot. If after twenty seconds it will not flip, then it is too cold.

Look for the bubbles

If you are wondering when to flip, look for the bubbles. Once bubbles of air start making their way to the surface of your pancake you are well on your way to the time to flip. Look for a solid surface - this is harder if making thicker pancakes, and flip away.

Use oil not butter

Butter may taste better, but it burns at a lower temperature. A flavourless oil is best, I put some vegetable oil on a piece of kitchen paper and rub my pan between pancakes.

Have the oven prepared

If, like me, you feel like a short-order cook on Pancake Tuesday, get prepared. I heat the oven to 120°C and place a wire rack on a baking sheet. I layer the pancakes on the rack as they are cooked, tenting loosely with foil.

Get your toppings sorted early

Before you cook, assemble your toppings. Something syrupy - maple or golden is good, something tart - raspberries or lemon juice and something creamy - whipped cream or Greek yoghurt are my trifecta of pancake toppings but top them with whatever you like - they will be delicious.