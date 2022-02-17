Add years to your life with a Mediterranean diet 

The Real Mediterranean Diet: A practical guide to understanding and achieving the healthiest diet in the world by Dr Simon Poole is published by Cambridge Academic.
- CrowdFarming, a virtual method of buying direct from farmers, mainly in Europe, offers a variety of olive oils and olives (alongside chickpeas, nuts and fruit) making it a one-stop shop for Mediterranean diet aficionados. crowdfarming.com
- The Dublin-based Taste With Gusto sells its Coratina olive oil from a shop in Georges’ Street Arcade, at markets in the Dublin region and also online. Available in bottles or 5ltr cans. laspesaitaliana.ie
- Lino Olivieri imports olive oil from his family homeplace in Puglia, cold-pressed from a variety of olive called Ogliarola Garganica. Available at Dublin markets and online. olivierisfineitalianfoods.com
- After working in Barcelona, chef Sarah Merrigan set up Sarah & Olive to bring single-estate olive oil from Andalucia to Ireland. Stockists and online ordering at sarahandolive.com
- Toons Bridge Dairy / The Real Olive Company stocks a variety of olive oils from Portugal, Italy, Spain and Greece. It has shops in Dublin and Cork’s English Market, a presence at markets around Ireland and an online shop. toonsbridgedairy.com