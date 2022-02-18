Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make proper fried chicken with a buttermilk brine 

Method

Trim any fat from the chicken thighs. Combine all the ingredients for the brine in a large bowl and add the chicken. Ensure the brine coats all the chicken well and covers the meat. Cover the bowl and let the meat marinate for at least eight hours or overnight in the fridge.

Pop all the ingredients for the crispy coating into a large bowl. Give them a quick whisk to make sure they are very well combined. Remove a piece of chicken from the brine and toss it in the flour, making sure it is well coated. The thighs will need a little more care than the breast fillets as they have more nooks and crannies. Just check each portion to ensure it is well coated before moving on to the next. Put the coated chicken on a non-stick baking tray and let that rest for five or ten minutes before you start frying the chicken. I usually rest it for about thirty minutes because that gives me a plenty of time to prepare some sides and bake my scones.

Preheat your oven to 200°C. Combine all the dry ingredients for the scones in a large bowl. Cut the butter into small pieces and rub it into the mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Make a small well in the middle, lightly whisk the egg together with the buttermilk and pour that into the well. Mix into a soft dough.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a rectangle. Roll it out so it is about 1cm thick. Grate the cheese. Spread it evenly across the rolled-out scone dough. Starting at one of the long edges, roll it into a sausage shape.

Cut it into five to six even slices. Pop them onto a lined baking tray, leaving enough room for them to rise. Put them into the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes. Once cooked, put them on a wire while you fry your chicken.

Heat the sunflower oil in a saucepan until it reaches 180°C. Carefully lower a few portions of chicken into the oil, taking care not to crowd the pan. I usually fry about three pieces per batch at this stage. Fry the chicken for three minutes, then remove it with a slotted spoon and let it drain on some kitchen paper. Check the temperature of the oil between batches to make sure it stays at 180°C, a digital probe thermometer is your best friend for this. When you have given all the chicken its first fry, pop it back in again in batches for another three minutes until it is cooked through, beautifully golden and crispy. You can add a bit more chicken to the pan for each batch for this second fry. I generally do the first fry in three batches and the second in two.

While the chicken is cooking, melt the butter for the sauce in a small pan. Finely slice the chilli and when the butter is foaming, add that to the pan and fry it for a few minutes. Add the honey, stirring it in well to bring the sauce together and then the lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Taste and add more lemon juice if needed.