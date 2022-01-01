Michelle Darmody: Fresh and tangy desserts that are a delicious start to 2022

Lime posset topped with dark chocolate or apple and nut parfait are just the ticket when you want a lighter treat
This lime posset is a modern take on the traditional lemon dessert. 

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022
Michelle Darmody

January is a great time of year for tangy, refreshing flavours — particularly after the decadence of Christmas. Yoghurt or sour fruits such as citrus are a nice counterpoint to the last few weeks, as they cut through the rich, heavy festive baking.

The posset recipe calls for Greek yoghurt but any natural yoghurt can be used instead. Greek yoghurt tends to be thicker and creamier than others and is great in baking. It differs from other yoghurts because it goes through a straining process to remove the whey. Whey is a liquid that contains lactose, a natural sugar found in milk. Even though both standard and Greek yoghurt are made from the same ingredients they have slightly different nutritional makeup. Greek yoghurt is higher in protein whereas regular yoghurt has more calcium, however, both have a range of probiotics that help digestion.

The lime posset included here is a take on the more traditional lemon dessert. The lime works really well, and the edition of dark chocolate swirls adds a more luscious, after dinner note, but the chocolate can be left out if you wish.

Apple and nut parfait

Michelle Darmody

Perfect for brunch or dessert - you choose

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 300g apples, peeled, cored and sliced

  • ½ tbsp orange juice

  • 50g golden raisins

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

  • 500ml natural Greek yoghurt

  • a handful of nuts, lightly toasted and roughly chopped

  • 6 ginger biscuits, crushed

Method

  1. Place the apples, juice, raisins, cinnamon, and half of the maple syrup into a saucepan and simmer over a low heat with the lid on until the apple has softened. Set aside to cool.

  2. Stir the rest of the maple syrup through the yoghurt.

  3. Mix the nuts and crushed biscuits together.

  4. Layer up six glasses with the apple, the nut mixture and the yoghurt.

Lime posset topped with dark chocolate

Michelle Darmody

This is a new take on the traditional lemon posset - and just as delicious

Servings

4

Preparation Time

3 hours 0 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

3 hours 5 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 400ml cream

  • 75g golden caster sugar

  • 6 tbsp lime juice and the zest of 2 limes

  • dark chocolate flakes — optional

Method

  1. Pour the cream and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan and heat gently until it is shivering on the surface, which will happen just before it boils. At this point start to stir and allow it to boil for two and a half minutes.

  2. Remove the milk from the hob and stir in the zest and juice. Pour into four serving bowls or glasses. Allow to set in the fridge for at least three hours. Sprinkle the chocolate over it just before serving.

