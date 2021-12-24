How to time your turkey on Christmas day and when to know when it's cooked

If you are afraid that you are going to poison your family this Christmas then don't worry - you are not alone.

New research from safefood has shown that while ownership of meat thermometers is increasing, over three quarters of people (78%) are not aware of the correct temperature to which turkey should be cooked to.

This year, the organisation is encouraging people to use a meat thermometer when cooking turkey, poultry or any meat product that needs to be cooked all the way through.

How long?

The first thing to do today is to weigh your turkey. Darina Allen recommends approximately 15 minutes approx. per 450g (1lb) and 15 minutes over in a preheated oven.

Safefood says that if you are cooking a boned and rolled turkey, set your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and allow 20 minutes per 450g (1lb), plus twenty minutes.

There are always other factors to consider, says the organisation.

Even if your oven is at the right temperature, you may need extra cooking time if:

You have lots of other items in the oven, you are opening and closing the oven door often, or your oven is less efficient than average.

Make sure your turkey is fully cooked

The best way to check that your turkey is fully cooked is to use a meat thermometer. Visit How to make sure your turkey is cooked properly for more information.

If you do not have a meat thermometer, do these three checks:

Are the juices running clear?

Is there no pink meat left?

Is the turkey piping hot all the way through?

Put your faith in the experts

Luckily, the experts at Safefood have created a turkey calculator so you can find out exactly how to cook the turkey that’s sitting in your kitchen. You simply enter the weight of the turkey in either kilograms or pounds. The calculator is suitable for turkeys of 3.3kg and over, cooked in an electric fan-assisted oven.

Rather than experiment with an unverified recipe with US measurements from the depths of the internet, place your trust in the food-safety body. They have helpful tips such as allowing extra cooking time for stuffed birds as well as advice based on the type of oven you’re using.

Dr Gary Kearney, Director of Food Science, safefood says, "Christmas dinner is one of the most anticipated meals of the year, especially this year. If there's one item to bring to your Christmas kitchen, it's a trusty meat thermometer. Take your turkey out of the oven and pop the thermometer in the thickest part between the leg and breast.

When it reaches 75 degrees Celsius it’s cooked and ready to eat. For poultry, like turkey and chicken and other meats that need to be cooked all the way through, it is important they are cooked until piping hot, with no pink meat and the juices running clear. Using a meat thermometer adds an extra layer of reassurance. Our website has lots of practical tips and advice for this Christmas including how long to defrost a frozen turkey, what size turkey you might need and how to deal safely with leftovers."