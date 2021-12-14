How to make the perfect waffles and the common mistakes to avoid

Don't go rogue

The recipe is extremely important when it comes to making perfect waffles. Good recipes have taken into account the stickiness of sugar and the importance of fat in order to ensure that your waffles slide out of the machine easily, in all their pillowy glory.

Make it and cook it

Don't make your waffle batter in advance. This will compromise the levity that you achieve in the cook, and flat waffles are no fun. It only takes a few minutes, so heat your waffle iron and stir up that batter as it is achieving optimum temperature.

Read your machine instructions

Temperature is key when cooking waffles - we've all been at the mercy of a waffle that looks crispy and delicious, but reveals a molten centre upon eating. This is a mistake, obviously, so read the manual and do what it says.

Eggs - they are important

Some people favour egg whites, beaten to soft peaks while others know that the inclusion of an egg yolk delivers a richness that cannot be achieved without. Whatever your method, eggs are an essential component of the waffle.

This is not a non-stick exercise

Even if your waffle iron is non-stick, you still need to lubricate the iron before you add your waffles. Some like butter, but I find that it smells so prefer to spray a flavourless oil like sunflower onto the machine as it is heating.

Stack 'em up

You may only be able to make two waffles at a time, but be feeding a crowd that requires far more. The key to this is preparation.

Serve with style

Syrup must always be maple, whipped cream is a definite yes, chopped nuts add a delicious crunch and fruit should be fresh berries and nothing else.