How to make the perfect waffles and the common mistakes to avoid

The recipe is extremely important when it comes to making perfect waffles. Good recipes have taken into account the stickiness of sugar and the importance of fat in order to ensure that your waffles slide out of the machine easily, in all their pillowy glory.
Don't make your waffle batter in advance. This will compromise the levity that you achieve in the cook, and flat waffles are no fun. It only takes a few minutes, so heat your waffle iron and stir up that batter as it is achieving optimum temperature.
Temperature is key when cooking waffles - we've all been at the mercy of a waffle that looks crispy and delicious, but reveals a molten centre upon eating. This is a mistake, obviously, so read the manual and do what it says.
Some people favour egg whites, beaten to soft peaks while others know that the inclusion of an egg yolk delivers a richness that cannot be achieved without. Whatever your method, eggs are an essential component of the waffle.
Even if your waffle iron is non-stick, you still need to lubricate the iron before you add your waffles. Some like butter, but I find that it smells so prefer to spray a flavourless oil like sunflower onto the machine as it is heating.
You may only be able to make two waffles at a time, but be feeding a crowd that requires far more. The key to this is preparation.
Syrup must always be maple, whipped cream is a definite yes, chopped nuts add a delicious crunch and fruit should be fresh berries and nothing else.
Mary Jo's waffles
Mary Jo McMillan worked with us at the Cookery School on several occasions and she was a passionate and perceptive cook. This is her recipe for waffles which I enjoy much more than mine
Servings6
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
175g plain flour
15g sugar
a pinch of salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
50g butter, melted
350g milk, slightly warmed
2 eggs, free-range and organic if possible, separated
Method
Preheat waffle iron. Sieve all the dry ingredients into a deep bowl. Make a well in the centre. Mix the warm milk, melted butter and whisk in the egg yolks.
Pour the milk and egg yolk mixture into the well in the dry ingredients. Stir together to form a batter. Whip the eggs whites stifly and gently fold into the batter. Heat the waffle iron. Pour a 75g (scant ½ cup) ladle of batter onto the iron. Allow to cook for 3-4 minutes until crisp and golden on the outside.
Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve hot in a variety of ways both sweet and savoury.