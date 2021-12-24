Michelle Darmody: You'll love your leftovers in my turkey and ham pie 

Over the next few days, I do not tend to bake too much. All of the hard work has been done before Christmas and the feet are raised and fires lit. The one thing that might tempt me to start up the ovens again would be to throw on a loaf of brown bread. The bread featured here is particularly good with slices of leftover turkey or a wedge of ham. You can omit the caraway if you like.

Another handy recipe to have this week is for leftover turkey pie — it is rich and warming and makes great use, not only of the turkey but the leftover ham and vegetables as well. I tend to use pastry from the freezer and mix some gravy, cream and mustard to make the filling nice and moist. So, enjoy the Christmas break and if you do make the bread slather a warm slice with butter and top with turkey and a sprinkling of salt — delicious. Turkey and ham pie recipe by:Michelle Darmody Rich with turkey and ham, this is a real treat after Christmas Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Main Ingredients 2 leeks, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or crushed

a knob of butter

250g turkey, shredded

250g ham, diced

150g leftover vegetables, chopped

30mls cream

2 tsp Dijon mustard

200mls thick gravy

a sheet puff pastry

½ tbsp milk

1 egg yolk Method Preheat your oven to 200°C. Sauté the leeks and garlic in the butter until the leeks have softened. Mix the turkey, ham and vegetables with the leeks and scoop into an ovenproof dish. Mix the cream, mustard and gravy together, season if needed. Pour this over the turkey mixture and toss everything together. Mix the egg yolk and milk to make a wash for the pastry and set aside. Shape your pastry so that it fits over the ovenproof dish, keeping some strips aside for decorating the top of the pie. Press all around the edge of the pastry sheet with the back of a fork to seal it. Decorate with the extra strips using the egg wash to stick them on. Brush the top of the pie with the wash and cut a hole in the centre so the steam can escape while it is baking. Bake for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling. Stout and caraway bread recipe by:Michelle Darmody This brown bread is delicious with soup or as a sandwich Servings 10 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  55 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 280g wholemeal flour

95g plain flour

1 tsp bread soda, sieved

40g porridge oats

½ tsp caraway seeds — optional

½ tsp fine sea salt

240mls buttermilk

140mls stout

120g treacle

1 egg, lightly beaten Method Preheat your oven to 220°C and line the base of a 2 lb loaf tin with a strip of parchment. Grease the rest of the tin. Mix the flours, bread soda, porridge, salt and caraway together. Mix the buttermilk, stout, treacle and egg together. Add this to the dry ingredients and combine completely. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and smooth it out on top. Cut a slit down the centre of the loaf and sprinkle some porridge oats on top if you wish. Bake for 10 minutes at 220°C then turn the oven down to 190°C and bake for a further 40 to 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on to a wire rack to cool completely. Read More How to make the perfect Irish soda bread and the common mistakes to avoid