Michelle Darmody: You'll love your leftovers in my turkey and ham pie 

I do most of the hard work before Christmas, but this pie is rich and warming and makes great use of leftovers
A little bit of work will reap major rewards with this leftover pie. 

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 06:05
Michelle Darmody

Over the next few days, I do not tend to bake too much. All of the hard work has been done before Christmas and the feet are raised and fires lit. The one thing that might tempt me to start up the ovens again would be to throw on a loaf of brown bread. The bread featured here is particularly good with slices of leftover turkey or a wedge of ham. You can omit the caraway if you like.

Another handy recipe to have this week is for leftover turkey pie — it is rich and warming and makes great use, not only of the turkey but the leftover ham and vegetables as well. I tend to use pastry from the freezer and mix some gravy, cream and mustard to make the filling nice and moist.

So, enjoy the Christmas break and if you do make the bread slather a warm slice with butter and top with turkey and a sprinkling of salt — delicious.

Turkey and ham pie

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Rich with turkey and ham, this is a real treat after Christmas

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 leeks, sliced

  • 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or crushed

  • a knob of butter

  • 250g turkey, shredded

  • 250g ham, diced

  • 150g leftover vegetables, chopped

  • 30mls cream

  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard

  • 200mls thick gravy

  • a sheet puff pastry

  • ½ tbsp milk

  • 1 egg yolk

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.

  2. Sauté the leeks and garlic in the butter until the leeks have softened. Mix the turkey, ham and vegetables with the leeks and scoop into an ovenproof dish.

  3. Mix the cream, mustard and gravy together, season if needed. Pour this over the turkey mixture and toss everything together.

  4. Mix the egg yolk and milk to make a wash for the pastry and set aside.

  5. Shape your pastry so that it fits over the ovenproof dish, keeping some strips aside for decorating the top of the pie. Press all around the edge of the pastry sheet with the back of a fork to seal it. Decorate with the extra strips using the egg wash to stick them on. Brush the top of the pie with the wash and cut a hole in the centre so the steam can escape while it is baking.

  6. Bake for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Stout and caraway bread

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This brown bread is delicious with soup or as a sandwich

Servings

10

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 280g wholemeal flour

  • 95g plain flour

  • 1 tsp bread soda, sieved

  • 40g porridge oats

  • ½ tsp caraway seeds — optional

  • ½ tsp fine sea salt

  • 240mls buttermilk

  • 140mls stout

  • 120g treacle

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 220°C and line the base of a 2 lb loaf tin with a strip of parchment. Grease the rest of the tin.

  2. Mix the flours, bread soda, porridge, salt and caraway together.

  3. Mix the buttermilk, stout, treacle and egg together. Add this to the dry ingredients and combine completely.

  4. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and smooth it out on top. Cut a slit down the centre of the loaf and sprinkle some porridge oats on top if you wish.

  5. Bake for 10 minutes at 220°C then turn the oven down to 190°C and bake for a further 40 to 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on to a wire rack to cool completely.

Baking, Recipes, christmas leftovers, Christmas, leftover turkey, caraway, turkey and ham pie, stout and caraway bread
