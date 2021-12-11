Currabinny Cooks: How to make the ultimate cheeseburger 

It is common for us (and we are sure many others) during the festive period to stockpile a whole cheese monger's-worth of Parmesan, brie, goats’ cheeses, Comté, Cheddars, camembert, various farmhouse varieties, ricottas and mascarpone in the fridge over Christmas which even the most fervent cheese fiends would struggle to get through.

Although cheese generally lasts a long time, the hard ones at least, they do eventually succumb to mould and drying out until often they are thrown in the compost bin. We try our best to think of clever ways of using up all this cheese as best we can and if you are anything like us, the idea of spending December and January eating cheese is not such a terrible thing.