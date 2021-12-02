How to make Colm O'Gorman's delicious Korean-style popcorn chicken

The secret to really good popcorn chicken is to fry it twice. As you are using small chunks of chicken, it only takes a few minutes to cook. For this recipe, I first marinate the chicken in rice wine, garlic, ginger and soy sauce and then toss it in potato flour, before frying it twice for no more than two minutes each time.

You will adore the crispy flavourful batter, especially when it is glazed with my beautiful sweet and spicy sauce. If you do not have any potato flour, you can just use cornflour instead. The one ingredient you should not skip though is the gochujang. I have repeatedly waxed lyrically about this gorgeous Korean chilli sauce before in this column, if you have not yet tried it, you must. It is my favourite chilli sauce, and very versatile. It is amazing on a steak, great on a grilled cheese sandwich, fantastic in stir fry sauces, I could go on and on, but you get the idea.