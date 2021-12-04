The great festive taste test: Supermarket Christmas cakes, puddings, mince pies and more

Christmas food is the stuff of family traditions, and while some lucky people may have their Granny’s famous mince pies to devour, or your mum’s special stuffing to line your plates, or even, have your name down for a Christmas pudding with your over-achieving neighbour down the road who bakes one for everyone in the neighbourhood!

But for some, it’s not the case, and let’s face it, when you are looking at spending most of Christmas morning in the kitchen cooking a feast for many hungry mouths, it is just handy to have a few things you can cut some corners on by buying shop-made versions that are just as good.

So, with that in mind, we have collected and taste-tested for you a round-up of shop-bought Christmas foods in the supermarkets this year. Find out below which ones are worth adding to your Christmas shopping list!

Mince Pies

Tesco Finest All-Butter Mince Pies with Brandy & Port (pack of 6) €2.75

Tesco Finest All Butter Mince Pies

Verdict: The pastry is lush in these all-butter mince pies and with the icing sugar on top, they are definitely the ultimate Christmas mouthful. The brandy & port packs a punch so if you like a less boozy pie, these aren’t for you. Worth noting they come in mini versions too (€2.75), which are perfect for a smaller snack - although you might eat twice as many!!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ALDI The Foodie Market Gluten Free Mince Pies €2.49

Verdict: These mince pies are a gold Blas Award winner and you can taste why. Crumbly shortcrust pastry, but it is the delicately spiced fruit filling that is the star here for me. Gluten-free or not, these are a brilliant option!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Dunnes Simply Better Handmade Mince Pies (6 pack) €2.69

Verdict: These are great all-rounders. While the pastry is the star of these pies for me – a beautiful buttery shortbread that melts in the mouth – the fruit filling, which has a blend of Irish stout and French brandy, is delicate and not too boozy so will appeal to lots of people.

Rating: 4 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Mini Mince Pies (9 pack) €4

Verdict: These little mouthfuls are sweet and fruity with a crunchier pastry. The pecan nuts are a lovely addition.

Rating: 3 out of 5

LIDL All Butter Mince Pies (6) €1.79

Verdict: These pies have wonderful pastry that you wish you could make yourself. The filling is gorgeous “laced with cognac” but not overally boozy, balanced with the right amount of fruit. A little more filling would be nice in these, there was a gap in each that I wish was filled!

Rating: 3.5 out 5

Christmas Cake

Tesco Top Iced Fruit Cake €4

Verdict: Such a pretty cake with the icing decorations on top. The sponge has a brilliant ratio of fruit and its taste is nice but not so much variety of flavour. Also sold in a slice, which is a fantastic idea!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ALDI Specially Selected Vintage Christmas Cake €9.99

Verdict: While the sponge of this cake is a little dry, the flavour is good and when you have a mouthful with the delicious marzipan and royal icing layers, it all comes together nicely. I also adore the style and look of this cake. It definitely has huge nostalgic value and would make a great gift.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Dunnes Simply Better Hand Decorated Christmas Cake €19.99

Verdict: This all-butter Christmas cake is made by O’Hara’s of Foxford using only the finest ingredients and you can taste it! It is a beautiful cake. Perfectly moist, not boozy but with richness in the fruit and when you add the layers of marzipan and icing to the mix, it is just divine. I couldn’t eat a whole one, but it would tempt me!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SuperValu - Kevin Dundon’s Traditional Fruit Cake €14

Verdict: This cake comes in a tin, which is a thumbs up from me - I love a storage solution to help the cake keep longer and you can keep the tin afterwards too! It literally does what it says on the tin as well, it is the quintessential fruit cake. It’s nice to have the option of the cake without icing so you can just have with cream or as is, however you like it.

Rating: 3 out of 5

LIDL Luxury All Over Iced Christmas Cake €9.99

Verdict: You know from the minute you taste this cake that it is “infused with brandy” – it packs a punch, but not in a negative way, it has aged and added depth to the cake, but it’s just very much at the fore. This is a stunning cake to look at and taste.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Christmas Pudding

Tesco Finest 12-month matured pudding with Courvoisier VS Cognac (400g serves 4) €4.50

Verdict: It has just the right amount of booze so it tastes so luxurious - beautiful with brandy cream. It comes in 2 other sizes, a large 800g size (€7.50) and a mini 100g size (€1.50) as well, which is a brilliant idea as not everyone loves pudding so you may not need lots.

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALDI Specially Selected Laura’s Irish Vintage Christmas Pudding (€11.01 per kg)

Verdict: This 9-month matured pudding is truly delicious. It’s made by Stafford Bakers and the recipe has apparently been handed down through generations and you can taste it. The addition of Salvado Rum in the recipe makes it super moreish. Definitely having seconds of this!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5!

Dunnes Simply Better 12-Month Matured Christmas Pudding €10.99

Verdict: This traditional pudding does exactly what it says on the tin. It is like it’s straight out of your granny’s kitchen, or the back of the press to be precise because obviously it would be kept there for the year before eating it!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Kevin Dundon’s Traditional Christmas Pudding €10

Kevin Dundon pudding for Supervalu

Verdict: This pudding somehow manages to be light whilst also being rich. Perhaps it is the amount of beautiful big fruit pieces in it.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LIDL Deluxe 24-Month Matured Christmas Pudding €9.99 (also 12-month matured available €7.99)

Verdict: This is a dense pudding, in texture and in flavours. The booze is heavy here, but the extra year maturation has made it very rich and not too much to taste. Cup of tea definitely needed with this one!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Cranberry Sauce

Tesco Finest Cranberry sauce €2.49

Verdict: This is a beautiful sauce and the addition of sweet lingonberries makes it rich. There are little bits of cranberry skin in it that are a bit hard and therefore add a texture of sediment, which I didn’t like.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ALDI Bramwell’s Cranberry Sauce €0.59

Verdict: This is a lighter tasting sauce that comes in smooth or whole berry. I think this is the perfect sauce for people who want some cranberry sauce because it’s traditional but not really sure how they feel about it!

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Dunnes Simply Better Handmade Cranberry Sauce €2.50

Verdict: Made by Wexford Home Preserves, this sauce is of superior quality. It’s more tart which I like and would work well with sweetness on the plate from the caramelised onion in your stuffing, but might not be everyone’s preference.

Rating: 4 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Cranberry Sauce with Ruby Port €1.99

Verdict: This is a lush pot of cranberry sauce. I think the use of Ruby Port adds a moreish quality that will make you want to use this with your traditional turkey and ham, but also the cheeseboard, and anything else you can think of!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

LIDL Deluxe Cranberry & Port Sauce €1.59

Verdict: This pot is packed full of flavour and juicy fruit. A really great all-rounder and would be great not only with Christmas dinner, but lots of other meats like duck or other game and cheeses too.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Christmas Stuffing

Tesco Finest Wild Sage and Buttered Onion Stuffing €3

Verdict: This is the quintessential classic Christmas stuffing and it is a favourite for a reason. As soon as it gets from a shop-bought stuffing.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ALDI Specially Selected Smoked Bacon & Buttered Leek Stuffing €2.99

Verdict: Irresistible combination of crisp bacon chunks and finely chopped leeks. This is delicious.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Dunnes Simply Better Handmade Cranberry, Apricot & Clementine Ciabatta Stuffing €3

Verdict: This is a fantastic stuffing that is full of flavour, and the gorgeous mix of fruit with the texture from the ciabatta crumbs, makes it a star on the plate.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Wild Sage & Red Onion Stuffing €3.45

Verdict: A lovely stuffing that lives up to the classic flavours it contains. Crowd pleaser!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LIDL Deluxe Sage & Onion Cornbread Stuffing €2.99

Verdict: This may have the classic flavours but this is far from ordinary. Same great flavours with the addition of cornbread that makes it lighter but yet a richer flavour. If you’re looking for something a little different but not too different, this is perfect.

Rating: 4 out of 5

EVEN MORE CHRISTMAS ON A PLATE!

TESCO Speculoos Tarts €4

These are a gorgeous treat if you like mince pies, but want something a little different. Topped with a spiced sponge and swirl of buttercream. Yum!

AVOCA Glazed Fruit & Nut Mont Dor Cheese €19.95

Pimp up your cheese experience this Christmas with this lush dish from Avoca Ireland. Just add crackers and friends for dipping!

James Whelan Butchers Butter Stuffing €4.99

JWB and Christmas are a match made in heaven! The Beef Dripping makes the ultimate roasties and this stuffing is the ultimate accompaniment.

Dunnes Simply Better Slow Steamed Irish Gin Christmas Pudding €9.99

A really special pudding from Seery’s Bakery in County Carlow and a great gift idea for the gin lover in your life!

ALDI Specially Selected Vegetarian Ruby Port, Spiced Apple & Cranberry Stuffing €2.99

This is an excellent veggie version of Christmas stuffing. Fruity and full of flavour!