How to make the perfect leek and potato soup and the common mistakes to avoid

Leek and potato soup has few ingredients, so choose the best quality you can find. Use a light chicken stock or a vegetable stock to keep the flavour subtle and floury potatoes only, please - waxy ones will not work at all.
Slowly cook your leeks in foaming butter to begin with. This will bring out the natural sweetness of the leek. If you want to up the allium stakes, like Darina does in her recipe below, add an onion at this stage. There is no need for garlic in this soup - it would overcome the delicate flavour.
While some recipes for leek and potato soup add herbs like thyme or even sometimes tarragon, the classic leek and potato does not need it. A sprig of parsley is always welcome when it comes to serving, or even a snip of chives.
The natural creaminess of this soup is enhanced with the addition of dairy, be it milk or cream. If you don't want to add it into the soup, for fear of making it too rich, then serve with a swirl of double cream.
If you like your soup to be chunky, be our guest, but leek and potato soup comes into its own when puréed into a silky smooth soup.
Serve with thick slices of homemade brown bread, spread with butter and topped with slices of Cheddar cheese.
Leek and potato soup
One can use both the white and green parts of the leek in this recipe. The classic winter soup loved by all age groups.
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
50g (2oz) butter
450g (1lb) potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼ inch (5mm) dice
110g (4oz) onion, peeled and cut into ¼ inch (5mm) dice
450g (1lb) white parts of the leeks, sliced (save the green tops for another soup or vegetable stock)
salt and freshly ground pepper
850ml– 1.2 litre (1 ½ - 2 pints) light chicken stock
125ml (4 ½ fl oz) cream
125ml (4 ½ fl oz) milk
Method
Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan, when it foams, add the diced potatoes, onions and leeks, turn them in the butter until well coated. Season well, sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper and toss again.
Cover with a paper lid (to keep in the steam) and the saucepan lid. Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft but not coloured. Discard the paper lid. Add 850ml (1 ½ pints stock, bring to the boil and simmer until the vegetables are just cooked. Do not overcook or the soup will lose its fresh flavour.
Liquidise until smooth and silky, taste and adjust the seasoning. Add cream and creamy milk to taste. You may need to add extra stock if you would like the soup a little less thick.
Note: A tablespoon of finely sliced buttered leeks served in the centre of this soup makes a more substantial version.