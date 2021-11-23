How to make the perfect leek and potato soup and the common mistakes to avoid

Choose ingredients carefully

Leek and potato soup has few ingredients, so choose the best quality you can find. Use a light chicken stock or a vegetable stock to keep the flavour subtle and floury potatoes only, please - waxy ones will not work at all.

Begin slowly

Slowly cook your leeks in foaming butter to begin with. This will bring out the natural sweetness of the leek. If you want to up the allium stakes, like Darina does in her recipe below, add an onion at this stage. There is no need for garlic in this soup - it would overcome the delicate flavour.

Don't worry about adding herbs

While some recipes for leek and potato soup add herbs like thyme or even sometimes tarragon, the classic leek and potato does not need it. A sprig of parsley is always welcome when it comes to serving, or even a snip of chives.

Add the dairy

The natural creaminess of this soup is enhanced with the addition of dairy, be it milk or cream. If you don't want to add it into the soup, for fear of making it too rich, then serve with a swirl of double cream.

To blend or not to blend

If you like your soup to be chunky, be our guest, but leek and potato soup comes into its own when puréed into a silky smooth soup.

How to serve

Serve with thick slices of homemade brown bread, spread with butter and topped with slices of Cheddar cheese.