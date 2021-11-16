how to make the perfect quiche and the common mistakes to avoid

Always blind bake the pastry

Blind baking is an essential component to perfect quiche. It creates a seal between the creamy interior and pastry bottom and ensures a crisp tart shell every time. Longer is better - Darina recommends blind baking your pastry for25 minutes.

Ignoring cream

Delicious quiche has double cream in the filling, that is why it tastes so luxurious. If you use only eggs in the filling, you run the risk of a very hard, very bouncy interior. If you don't have double cream, milk is acceptable at a pinch and crème fraîche adds a very nice acidic touch, particularly if you are using smoked fish in your quiche.

A quiche is not a dumping ground

If a flavour combination does not go well together outside of the quiche, it will not go well together inside it. Be mindful of both flavour combinations and also of water content. Adding vegetables that will leach water in the cooking (like tomatoes) may change the structure of your quiche. Consider precooking these vegetables and draining excess liquid before adding them to your cream and egg mixture.

You need cheese

The crowning glory of any quiche is the cheese. Parmesan and Gruyère are wonderful additions, as is goat's cheese, Manchego, a vintage Cheddar or a mild Brie.

Do not serve straight away

When you remove your quiche from the oven it should have a slight wobble to it. Allow it to cool to room temperature before slicing and serving with a green salad that has been topped in a peppery vinaigrette.