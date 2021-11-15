Midweek Meals: Five easy bowl recipes for when you don't have time to meal prep

Quinoa power bowl
This power bowl is bursting with goodness, packing protein, fibre and nutrients like magnesium, iron and calcium into a delicious lunch option
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the quinoa:
100g uncooked quinoa, rinsed under cold water
200ml low sodium vegetable stock or water
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 lime, juiced and zest finely grated
salt
pepper
For the dressing:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 lime, juiced
1 tsp honey
To serve:
1 punnet of cherry tomatoes, halved
handful of coriander, roughly chopped
4 scallions, sliced
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced (optional)
1 small bag of baby spinach
2 avocados, diced
Method
Add the quinoa and the stock (or water) to a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat, cover the pot and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed.
Stir in the coconut oil, lime juice, lime zest, salt and pepper.
Set aside until you are ready to assemble the salad.
To make the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice and honey. Set aside with the quinoa.
Stir the quinoa, halved cherry tomatoes, coriander, scallions and jalapeno pepper, if using. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide the spinach between four bowls, place the quinoa salad on top and drizzle with the dressing. Top with the avocado and serve.
This salad can be eaten immediately or stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Do not cut the avocado until just before serving as it may turn brown.
Salmon rice bowl
Ideal for a quick midweek meal, use whatever greens are in season in this rice bowl
Servings2
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
CuisineJapanese
Ingredients
225g Japanese sushi rice
2 skinless salmon fillets
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tbsp mirin
1 tbsp ginger, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced plus one more clove, sliced thinly
pinch of dried chilli flakes
500g spring greens
rapeseed oil, for frying
Method
Place the salmon in a shallow dish along with the soy sauce, sesame oil, mirin, ginger and minced garlic, leave to marinate for around 30 minutes.
Cook the rice as per packet instructions until, sticky but not over done to the point of mush.
Wash the spring greens and discard any tough stalks, leave aside.
Heat a little rapeseed oil in a large frying pan over a medium high heat. Take the salmon out of the marinade and add to the pan, frying on both sides for around two minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Heat a little rapeseed oil in a wok over medium high heat and add the spring greens. Season lightly with a splash of soy sauce, sliced clove of garlic and a pinch of chilli flakes. Fry until wilted but still very green. Heat the remaining marinade up in a small pan until hot.
Divide the rice between two bowls, top with salmon, spring greens and pour the marinade over.
Korean spicy beef rice bowl
This is one of my favourite midweek meals. It is ready in twenty minutes and satisfies any craving I have for a takeaway
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
CuisineKorean
Ingredients
500g minced beef
1 onion
3 cloves garlic
1 tbsp grated ginger
45ml honey
60ml soy sauce
1 ½ tsp Korean red pepper flake powder or chilli flakes
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
3 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 red pepper
1 corn on the cob
200g tender stem broccoli
200g sugar snap peas
A handful of cashew nuts
450g brown rice
2 spring onions
Sliced fresh red chilli
Some fresh chopped coriander
Method
Rinse the rice well. Put into a saucepan with 900ml cold water and some salt. Cover, bring to the boil, and then simmer until the water is absorbed about ten to twelve minutes. Then remove the pan from the heat, take off the lid and let it stand for five minutes to allow any excess moisture to evaporate away.
While the rice is cooking, get on with the stir-fry. First, make your sauce. In a bowl, combine the soya sauce, garlic, ginger, red pepper powder or chilli flakes, black pepper, honey, and half of the toasted sesame oil.
Peel, halve and slice the onion. Wash and prepare the rest of the vegetables. Remove the stalk and seeds from the red pepper, then slice it. Cut the kernels away from the cob of corn. Chop the tender stem broccoli into pieces about three centimetres long. Keep the sugar snap peas whole.
Heat a wok over a high flame. Add the rest of the sesame oil. Reduce to a medium/high heat and toss in the sliced onion. Stir fry it for a few minutes until it starts to soften and brown a little. Now add the beef and keep stir-frying until it is well browned. Add the broccoli, stir fry for a minute or two, before adding the sugar snap peas and corn, again, stir-frying all the time.
Add the red pepper and stir fry for another two minutes. Finally, add the sauce and a handful of cashew nuts. Coat everything well in the sauce, stir-frying for another two to three minutes to cook the ginger and garlic and develop all those gorgeous flavours.
Now plate up. This recipe makes four generous portions. Put a quarter of the rice into each bowl. Add the spicy beef, and then finish with the spring onion, chopped coriander and some sliced fresh red chilli.
Nutty chicken
Delicious, chargrilled pieces of chicken, coated in an addictive peanut sauce that takes just 5 minutes to make!
Servings4
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets, cut into strips
½ cucumber, diced
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon caster sugar
250g (9oz) packet of pre-cooked,
microwave coconut rice
½ small red onion, sliced
pinch of chilli flakes
For the marinade:
1 tablespoon peanut oil
¾ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon mild curry powder
1 garlic clove, grated
1 teaspoon caster sugar
½ teaspoon salt
For the peanut satay sauce:
165ml (5½fl oz) can of coconut milk
4 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
juice of ½ lime
½ teaspoon lemongrass paste
1cm (½in) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
½ tablespoon mild curry powder
½ tablespoon dark soft brown sugar
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
Method
First, make the peanut satay sauce. Place all the ingredients in a small saucepan over a medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, put the chicken thighs in a glass bowl, add the marinade ingredients and mix well until the thighs are evenly coated.
Heat a griddle pan until smoking hot. Place the marinated chicken in the pan and cook for 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.
While the chicken is cooking, combine the cucumber, white wine vinegar and caster sugar in a small bowl and cook the coconut rice according to the packet instructions.
Serve the satay on the coconut rice with the cucumber salad, sliced red onion, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the peanut sauce drizzled over the top.
Recipe swap:
Thin strips of pork fillet work really well with satay sauce or, for a meat-free alternative, substitute thick slices of firm tofu.
In Minutes by Clodagh McKenna is published by Octopus Publishing and is out now.
Korean fried chicken bowls
Super-crispy chicken bathed in a sauce made spicy by the addition of gochujang, Korea’s famous spice paste
Servings4
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the chicken:
250ml (1 cup) buttermilk
8 free-range chicken thighs (bone in and skin on), cut into bite-sized pieces
100g (3½oz) cornflakes
85g (3oz) plain (all-purpose) flour
2 tsp chilli powder
2 tsp garlic powder
Sunflower oil spray
For the sauce:
8 cloves of garlic, finely grated
1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated
6tbsp light soy sauce
70g (2 ½oz) gochujang (Korean chilli paste)
4 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp dark brown sugar
For the bowls:
250g (9oz) sticky rice, cooked
½ head red cabbage, thinly sliced
6 spring onions (scallions), thinly sliced
Handful of radishes, finely sliced
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
A good handful of coriander leaves
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/400˚F/Gas 6.
In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with a generous season of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Set aside.
Pour the cornflakes in a large freezer bag and crush them with a rolling pin to a coarse powder. Add the flour, chilli and garlic powders to the bag along with salt and pepper. Seal the bag and shake the mix until combined.
Pour the dry mix into a large wide shallow bowl. One by one using tongs, dip each marinated chicken piece (shaking off any excess) in the dry mix until coated on all sides.
Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spritz with sunflower oil spray. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and crispy, turning halfway through to make sure they’re golden on all sides.
While the chicken cooks, prepare the sauce. In a small saucepan whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochujang, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and brown sugar.
Place the saucepan over a medium heat and bring to a low simmer, cooking until the sugar is just dissolved – about three minutes. Set aside.
Once the chicken has cooked, brush with the sauce.
Assemble serving bowls with the sticky rice, cabbage, spring onions, radishes, chicken pieces, sesame seeds and plenty of coriander. Drizzle with more of the spicy sauce as needed.
Recipe from Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Available now.