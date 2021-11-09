'I expected better from you.' Paul Hollywood is disappointed in Bake Off tonight

It's the quarter-final and free-from week on tonight's Great British Bake Off, so expect stress, mistakes and lots of wiggly eyebrows from Paul Hollywood.
Last week, Caramel Week proved to be George's downfall and we bid him farewell, leaving Cryshelle, Giuseppe, Jurgen, Lizzie and Chigs to fight it out.
It’s Bake Off Quarter Final day and we’re delighted to say tonight’s challenges will be vegan, free from dairy and free from gluten. But not free from lovely bakers. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lphtr5MHbB— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 9, 2021
The contestants may look very enthusiastic in the promo for tonight's show, but the challenges paint a very different picture.
"Nightmare," exclaims Cryshelle as she deals with a technical, while Lizzie deals with her stress by dancing a strange jig while whispering furiously: "disco time."
Chig points out "this one's going to be tough because Paul's a proper pudding lad, innit," as he attempts a gluten-free bake.
Vegan sausage rolls are deemed 'disgusting' and Paul Hollywood deals a crushing blow with the comment: "I expected better from you."
Tune in to Bake Off tonight on Channel 4 at 8 pm, but first, make one of these delicious vegan sausage rolls from Roz Purcell.
Vegan sausage rolls
This recipe also uses the one thing that I can never make myself: puff pastry. Believe me, I’ve tried, but it’s impossible! Luckily you can just pick up a roll of vegan puff pastry in most supermarkets
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
50g pecans
50g whole almonds
1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1⁄2 a large onion, peeled and grated
1⁄2 an apple, grated (skin on is fine)
1 large garlic clove, peeled and crushed
1 sprig of fresh rosemary, needles stripped and chopped
1 sprig of fresh thyme, leaves stripped and chopped
2 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)
2 tbsp tomato purée
1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce
1 sheet of vegan puff pastry
handful of sesame seeds
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
Put the chickpeas in a food processor and blend until smooth(ish). There will still be some chickpeas visible and it will be a thick, lumpy paste. Spoon into a bowl.
Put the pecans and almonds in a high-speed blender (such as a NutriBullet) and mill into a chunky flour. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Toss in the onion, apple and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the herbs and cook for a further 1 to 2 minutes, until the onion is golden and softened. Add to the chickpeas and stir to combine.
Add the milled nuts to the chickpea mixture along with the nutritional yeast (if using), tomato purée and the tamari or soy sauce and stir again into a thick dough. It will be a little wet, but it should still be easy to roll with your hands.
Unroll the pastry sheet onto a clean board and slice it lengthways to make two long strips of pastry, stretching it just a little bit on each side using your hands. Spoon the chickpea mixture into the middle and mould it into a long sausage shape. Fold the pastry over the filling, then press the edges of the pastry with your fingers, sealing it tight. Slice into 12 mini sausage rolls.
Carefully lift the rolls onto the lined baking tray. Drizzle with a little olive oil, then sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until golden around the edges.
No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell, published by Penguin Ireland (€25)