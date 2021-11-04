Roll with it: take your time with our top 8 sausage-roll treats

Wild winds, blustery rain, wet leaves sloshing, dry leaves crunching. Autumn will soon turn to winter and with it, all of its sensual pleasures. Food will be warming, steaming, softly spiced. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Today we look at a favourite warmer which can make a delicious lunch or supper. Pair a sausage roll with roasted winter vegetables. Chop golden beetroot, parsnip, butternut squash, pumpkin, onions into 2cm pieces, add a generous drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of paprika or curry spices. Roast for 30 mins on a baking tray in the oven at 190C – a superb, seasonal accompaniment. Supermarket samples were not bad this year, but pitted against bakers’ offerings didn’t stand much of a chance.

We are blessed with superb bakers. Most of the time the pastry-to-meat ratio was higher from bakers and delis, and the light and flaky pastry made with butter stood out. Heat for 10-12 minutes at 180C/350F/gas 4. Microwaves make them soggy.

Calorific, fatty? Yes, indeed, so sausage rolls need to be kept as a treat. Instead of snacking, it's best to accompany one (only) with roast vegetables or any kind of salad leaves you can get your hands on. Balance is the key to winter health.

Grumpy Bakers. Pics: Larry Cummins.

The Grumpy Bakers €3.50

A perfect balance of a large ratio of flavoursome meat to pastry, with Ballymaloe relish for an extra perk. This was the favourite of all tasters who appreciated the buttery, flaky pastry. A top class sausage roll. Also in a smaller size (€2). From the bakery in Midleton, Filter George’s Quay, Hanley’s Garden Centre, Cork.

Score: 10

Wildflower Bakery

Wildflower Bakery €3

Excellent, flavoursome pastry filled with a generous amount of delicious meat made for a superb roll. A few tasters found the meat just slightly underspiced, though tiny tubs of Folláin tomato relish are supplied which compensated well. A very good product which is worth the journey to Inishannon. Good value for quality and size.

Score: 9.75

Gourmet Pantry, Kinsale

Kinsale Gourmet Pantry €3.50

Plenty of flavoursome sausage is heightened by a decent amount of black pepper. Light pastry was tasty. A good product from this deli on Market Street, Kinsale. Party sizes available to order online at gourmetpantry.ie.

Score: 9

On the Pig's Back

On the Pigs Back €2

A delicious, naturally flavoursome meat has red pepper relish, all enveloped by high-quality, light, puff pastry. Tasters loved them. We bought via NeighbourFood, but also available online at onthepigsback.ie for collection in their Douglas store as well as their other outlets.

Score: 9

Cameron Bakery

Cameron Bakery €3

We were surprised to see whole sausages with skins on instead of sausagemeat, but were also surprised that they tasted so well with the slick of French mustard. The mustard may have kept the pastry a little moist, but overall a delicious product. At the bakery on Washington Street, Cork.

Score: 8

Farmgate

Farm Gate €4

A sprinkling of caraway seeds made an interesting counterpoint to the meatiness of the sausagemeat which had a pure pork flavour. A substantial amount of pastry covered the meat and benefited hugely from being heated in the oven. From the Farm Gate outlet on the ground floor of Cork’s English Market.

Score: 8

Hassett's

Hassetts Bakery €2

Most tasters preferred the plain pork to the spiced option. Light pastry was well balanced with the quantity of meat. The consensus was that they enjoyed this good, traditional roll. See hassettsbakery.ie for outlets.

Score: 8

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores Hot Deli €1.80

Well balanced sausagemeat and black pudding in this large size roll was full of flavour, and the smaller one (€1.10) without pudding had good flavours. While not a favourite, by far the best of the supermarket offerings we tried.

Score: 7.75