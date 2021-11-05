Wine with Leslie: Loire wines are perfect for that transition from autumn to winter

There is a distinct nip in the air over the last week or so but I’m sticking with bright juicy Summer-Autumn wines for as long as I can. The crunchy red wines and fragrant textured whites of the Loire Valley are perfect for the transition from autumn to winter. Of course, I also drink them in the spring and on hot summer days, but they seem most apt at this time of year.

The Loire wine regions are the closest fine wine vineyards to Ireland at under four hours' drive from the ferry ports of Cherbourg or Roscoff. Nantes is a wonderful city to visit and just to the south are the fashionable crisp white wines of Muscadet. Head inland for less than an hour and you will be in Anjou tasting dry (or demi-sec, dessert or sparkling) Chenin-Blancs and crunchy Cabernet Franc-based reds.

The famed Château of the Loire are of course beautiful, but I get just as much pleasure from the rolling vine-filled hills of the region and the multitude of independent-minded small growers — especially around the towns of Chinon, Saumur and Vouvray.

The Loire is also a hotbed of organic and bio-dynamic producers and ‘natural’ winemaking — despite the fact that the region is a little damper and cooler than is ideal. Reds here are lighter with more red fruits, and can have a touch of leafiness (tomato or blackcurrant leaf scents), that makes them excellent food wines. Chenin-based whites are textured and rounded but also dry, and the best live for decades; while the dessert wines of the region (Coteaux du Layon, Bonnezeaux, Vouvray Doux etc.) are similarly long-lived and represent excellent value for their quality.

The Loire, of course, is also the source of France’s best Sauvignon Blanc in the shape of Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé but these two wines need little help from me so I focus on Chenin and Cab Franc below. I do however include an excellent Haut Poitou Sauvignon Blanc below from Whelehans in Dublin — Haut Poitou is always good value and you will find other versions in O’Donovans, 1601, JJ O’Driscolls and O’Briens.

For the Diary: Róisín Curley Burgundy Dinner, November 11, River Lee Hotel, Cork.

I’ve often featured Róisín’s wines on this page so this is a wonderful chance to try them with a meal. Tickets are €125 per person and the evening is introduced by Sommelier Philip Dunne. Book via the hotel or here.

Wines Under €15

Sauvion Haut Poitou, Sauvignon Blanc — €14.99

Stockist: Whelehan’s Wines Whelehanswines.ie

Whelehan’s Wines in Loughlinstown have a good selection of wines from the Loire, many they import themselves (e.g. Dom. Filliatreau Saumur-Champigny and Vatan Sancerre). The Haut Poitou is just north of Poitiers and counts as a Loire wine region (although the river several miles away) and is generally reliable. This has classic aromas of nettles, gooseberry and apple with a pleasing zingy freshness that will wake up your senses.

Reserve des Vignerons Saumur, Loire — €14.99

Stockists: 1601, World Wide Wines, Menloe Stores, O’Neills D8, Vintry, Mortons.

From the well-run Robert et Marcel Co-Op in the village of Saint-Cyr-en-Bourg — there is also a solid Saumur Blanc which I’ve featured in the past. This is a typically light Cabernet Franc-based Loire red and is best served a little cooler (c. 16°C). Red fruit aromas including cherries and strawberries, lightly crunchy red fruit flavours with a tinge of structure but supremely drinkable.

Langlois-Château Saumur Blanc, Loire — €13.95 (was €15.95)

Stockists: O’Briens Stores nationwide Obrienswines.ie

This is on promotion in O’Briens for the next week or so and is even worth laying down for a couple of years as it gets more honeyed as it develops in bottle. O’Briens has a range of wines from this producer (see below) and all are worth trying. This has bright apple and light honey aromas with crisp textured white fruits on the palate and balancing freshness.

Wines Over €15

Château Coudray-Montpensier Chinon 2018, Loire — €19.99

Stockists: O’Donovans, Cinnamon Cottage, Barnhill Stores, Avoca, Blackrock Cellar, Jus de Vine, McHughs, Wineonline.ie

Chinon is a great introduction to the Cab-Franc-based red wines of the Loire as it makes perhaps the most charming reds in the valley. This pours a rich dark red with aromas of blackberries mixed with touches of cherry and raspberry, fruity and juicy a touch of structure and darker fruits coming through on the finish.

Langlois-Château St. Nicholas de Bourgueil 2019, Loire — €17.99

Stockists: O’Briens Stores nationwide Obrienswines.ie

Bourgueil, and neighbouring St. Nicholas de Bourgueil, are side-by-side and differences are often more to do with the producer than the soils (although some books claim that plain Bourgueil is richer textured). This has a touch of tomato leaf on the nose plus floral red fruits, juicy and charming on the palate with classic Cab-Franc structure but also warming red fruits. Try lightly chilled with spicy pizza.

Château Moncontour Vouvray Sec 2019, Loire — €21.99

Stockists: Cinnamon Cottage, Gibneys, martins, McHughs, Mortons, Corkscrew.ie, Wineonline.ie

Vouvray, just west of the city of Tours, is the best known Chenin-Blanc region and vies with Savennières for the longest lived versions. Vouvray can be dry, off-dry, sweet or sparkling and all can age. This has apple, pear and floral aromas: fruity and rounded on the palate with honey notes but with some acidity on the finish. A nice match for pâté or goat’s cheese.

Beer of the week

Dot Brew ‘High Note’ Session IPA, 3.4% ABV, 440ml — €3.75

Stockists: Bradleys, Matsons, Blackrock Cellar Molloys, Redmonds, Independents, CraftCentral.ie

I probably mention Dot Brew here more than I should but their beers are just too good. This is a double dry-hopped Session Ale packed with Citra and Vic-Secret and some flaked and malted oats to add texture and complexity. It pours a hazy light-gold with citrus and tropical aromas, juicy, crisp and thoroughly ‘crushable’ as it says on the can.

Also released this month by Dot Brew is ‘Bright Lights Big City’ a red/amber ale blend aged in Teeling Whiskey barrels; plus a fascinating West Coast IPA aged in Sauternes and Pinot Blanc casks created exclusively for Blackrock Cellars — both are also worth seeking out.