How to stop your grill from smoking out the kitchen every time you use it

There is nothing more upsetting than grilling up a few rashers or popping on a slice of cheese on toast only to find yourself engulfed in smoke. The problem is even more irritating when you've just cleaned the grill. There are a number of reasons and easy fixes to your problem.

Where is all of this smoke coming from?

Most smoke issues are caused by fat left behind from previous use, pieces of food stuck in the grate, and sometimes corrosive cleaning products that have not been rinsed off.

Remove the debris

Hoover the crevices. A crumb, a piece of Birds Eye potato waffle - who knows what drops off your grill as it cooks, hiding in the corner of your grill and smoking out your cooking area. Remove all parts of your grill when it is cool and hoover it from top to bottom, removing all dust, crumbs and cremated food particles.

Splattergate

Sometimes when we use the grill, residual fat splatters onto the grill element or base and this can cause plumes of smoke when heated. If you think this is the problem, turn up the temperature and close the door of the grill for ten minutes, allowing the fat to burn off. This is only suitable for small splatters - pools of visible fat are a fire risk and should not be allowed to burn off.

Open the windows and turn on your extractor fan and embrace the knowledge that this is the last time your kitchen will be filled with smoke.

Is my grill too clean?

Occasionally cleaning your grill can cause issues with smoke. If you've scrubbed your grill with a lot of cleaning product, it can be very difficult to remove it all, and when left behind will cause smoke when heated. The best way to clean your grill is with hot soapy water - that's it. Remove the grate and pan and soak in hot soapy water while you scrub the interior with a sponge and some washing-up liquid. Give the interior a thorough rinse and wipe down before scrubbing the grill and pan.

I have a brand new grill. Why is it smoking?

When you use the grill for the first time, it may produce some smoke, so do not worry. As it it is manufactured, a coating is applied to new ovens and grills that will burn off safely in the first few uses.

How do I grill safely?

A safe grill is a clean one. Do not cook in a grill that has obvious fat deposits on it or in the tray. Make sure it is clean and dry before each use to cut down on smoke and fire hazards. Wipe the door down with a wet soapy cloth when it has cooled down to remove any grease splatters. Remember never to pour grease down your sink, because that is a route to a very clogged plug hole.