Currabinny Cooks: A bubbling vegetable gratin that's perfect for colder nights

If you’ve never grown anything before, then I would strongly urge you to start with chard. It doesn’t need much care, sow the seeds in spring through to the end of summer and reap the benefits as it grows. It can be picked young or mature (as long as you can protect it well enough from hungry bugs). I always find it so cheerful in a garden patch, great big candy coloured stalks in pink, red and orange with shiny green leaves.

Chard is in the same family as spinach and can be used in much the same way, except it is even more useful given how delicious its colourful stalks can be.