Slow Cook Weekend: Follow along with Derval O'Rourke as she makes her simple curry

Watch Derval In The Kitchen with ieFood and find out what ingredients she simply can't live without 
Once you make this curry you'll make it every week.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 11:15

Join Derval O'Rourke in her kitchen as she whips up the curry she makes every single week. She'll show us why she reaches for her cheap-as-chips hand blender above all other gadgets and how important it is to have her fridge stocked with real butter and lots of yoghurt.

We'll learn how to avoid chaos in the kitchen and Derval's tips for avoiding food waste. 

Simple curry

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This easy curry sauce can be served chunky or smooth – whatever way you like it.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil

  • 2 onions chopped

  • 4-5 cloves garlic

  • Thumb size piece of ginger grated

  • 2 tbsp medium curry powder

  • 1 tsp garam masala

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • ½ tsp chilli flakes

  • 10 apricots

  • 3 apples peeled and chopped roughly 

  • 3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly 

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 700ml chicken or vegetable stock

  • Salt and pepper

  • Leftover roast chicken or a tin of chickpeas

  • Basmati rice, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.

  2. Add the onions and cook until softened.

  3. Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.

  4. Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.

  5. Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.

  6. Use a hand blender to blend

In the kitchen with ieFood: Crispy air fryer chicken with quick and easy flatbreads

