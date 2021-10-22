Slow Cook Weekend: Follow along with Derval O'Rourke as she makes her simple curry

Join Derval O'Rourke in her kitchen as she whips up the curry she makes every single week. She'll show us why she reaches for her cheap-as-chips hand blender above all other gadgets and how important it is to have her fridge stocked with real butter and lots of yoghurt.
We'll learn how to avoid chaos in the kitchen and Derval's tips for avoiding food waste.
Simple curry
This easy curry sauce can be served chunky or smooth – whatever way you like it.
Servings6
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
CourseIEC-recipe-root
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions chopped
4-5 cloves garlic
Thumb size piece of ginger grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 apricots
3 apples peeled and chopped roughly
3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
Leftover roast chicken or a tin of chickpeas
Basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook until softened.
Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.
Use a hand blender to blend