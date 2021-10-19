Watching German week on Bake Off? This Cork baker shares her recipe for pretzels

It's German week on The Great British Bake Off this week, so we are pipping German contestant Jürgen for star baker.

Originally from the Black Forest in Germany, Jürgen moved to the UK in 2003 and now lives with his wife and son overlooking the sea. Unable to find traditional German bread in his adopted home, Jürgen decided to bake his own – and that's how he learned to love baking.

Tonight the amateur bakers will take on baking challenges including traditional Christmas biscuits, a technical with multiple layers and a yeasted showstopper.

Carrigaline sugar artist Patricia O'Flaherty from A Touch Of Magic says that there is only one thing to bake when it comes to German week, and that's pretzels.

The key to a successful pretzel is pretending you are making playdoh.

"These little twists are just fab. They are great fun for anyone experimenting in the kitchen. They have a crunchy chewy texture but pillowy centre… divine and perfect for brunch at the weekend, dipped in savoury dips or slathered with butter!"

Patricia says that when she is teaching people to make bread like this, she has a top tip. "I tell them to pretend they are making edible playdoh! Kids are amazing at making bread as they have less inhibitions so if adults can locate their inner child, they'll make fab bread every time."

When it comes to decorating your pretzels, the sky is the limit, says the baker. "You can get creative with twists and turns for your pretzel, the key is to make them all the same size so they bake evenly. Coarse sea salt like Maldon sea flakes are delicious when sprinkled on top before they bake.

Sugar crystals are also glorious, glazed with egg wash and sprinkled on top before they bake too so making them sweet or savoury is a matter of choice!"

Pretzels Is there anything more delicous than a soft, chewy pretzel with salt flakes? Servings 8 Preparation Time 1 hours 15 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 1 hours 35 mins Course Baking Ingredients 650g strong flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp caster sugar

350ml lukewarm water

60g salted butter (melted)

1 sachet dried yeast (7g)

For the pretzel bath:



2.2 litres of water

120g bread soda

For the glaze:

1 egg

1 tbsp coarse sea salt Method Pre-heat your oven 180°C / 350°F/Gas 4. Add your teaspoon of salt to the warm water and pour into your mixer or bowl. Attach the dough hook if using. Sprinkle in your sugar and stir, followed by your sachet of dried yeast sprinkled on top. Leave for about 4-5 minutes so the yeast as time to kick start and foam a little. Next, throw in all your flour followed by your melted butter and turn your mixer on. Let the machine do all the handwork so you don’t have to, it takes about 5 minutes in my Kenwood. The dough will start to come away from the sides of the mixer and gather into a smooth dough. (Grease your hands a little as this will help slide the dough off the hook when removing ) Knead your dough on the counter for just a minute into a dough ball, oil your bowl and put the dough back to rest for about 40 minutes to an hour, just until it has nearly doubled in size. While you’re waiting prepare your pretzel bath. Fill a pot with 2.2 litres of water and add 120g bread soda and bring to a boil, once boiling turn the heat down and let simmer until you’re ready to dunk your pretzels. It’s important to give your pretzels a warm soda bath as this will give the signature shiny coat, chewiness and texture to your pretzels, don’t skip this part. Once your dough has proved, tip onto a floured worktop and divide into 8 for large pretzels or 16 for smaller ones. Roll each piece into a long sausage almost the length of your arm. Shape the sausage into a “U” and then fold left over right and right over left for the signature twist. Dip each pretzel into your hot soda bath for twenty seconds, no more or your pretzels can have a metallic aftertaste . Scoop out using a slotted spoon and gently place on your parchment paper or silicone mat. Glaze with a little egg and sprinkle generously with coarse sea salt .

Bake in your pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes depending on the size. Once baked, let cool for 15 minutes and enjoy with a variety of dips and dunks or slather with cream cheese.







