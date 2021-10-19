The cakes Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara ate at Ballymaloe and how to make them

During their whistle-stop tour of Cork, we noted that True Blood star Joe Manganiello and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara enjoyed the splendour of the dessert trolley at Ballymaloe House.

After some intense investigation, we have surmised that the couple sampled pastry chef JR Ryle's signature layered panna cotta and seasonal jelly, some flavoured puff pastry twists, baby chocolate meringues with coconut and lemon curd tarts.

Sophia and Joe sampled a wide selection of the treats on offer. Picture: Instagram.

The dessert trolley at Ballymaloe House is legendary, as is the pastry chef who is behind it. JR Ryle came to Ballymaloe in 2004 and has worked his magic on the desserts on offer ever since.

The original trolley was made by the late Ballymaloe farm carpenter, Danny Power.

"Every evening, Myrtle piled it high with an ever-changing selection of her favourite seasonal desserts," said Darina Allen in one of her weekly columns. "Always a homemade ice cream made from the rich Jersey cream of the farm’s pedigree herd. This was, as it still is, served in a bowl of ice that Myrtle created to keep the ice cream chilled throughout the evening. A meringue gateau of some kind, a compote of fresh seasonal fruit from the walled garden. Rhubarb perhaps, or green gooseberry and elderflower followed by currants and berries in summer and autumn. Perhaps an orange or silky chocolate mousse, creme brûlée or her favourite carrageen moss pudding with soft brown sugar and cream or Irish Coffee sauce."

These days, JR Ryall and his team create the trolley every evening: a choice of six or seven delicious desserts. There is always homemade ice cream, a gorgeous meringue, a seasonal compote and something chocolate.

Chocolate roulade with chantilly cream recipe by:JR Ryall Creamy, crispy, chocolatey - is there a better way to finish a meal? Servings 8 Preparation Time 20 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 40 mins Course Dessert Ingredients 5 large eggs separated

170g sugar

170g 53% chocolate

2 tbsp water

For the chantilly cream:

250ml whipped cream

1 level tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line the tin with non stick baking paper. Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until a pale thick mousse forms. Melt the chocolate with the water. Whisk the egg whites. Fold the egg mousse into the melted chocolate in three stages. Then fold in the egg white. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20 minutes or until set in the centre. Cover the hot roulade with a damp clean cloth. When cool, remove the cloth, sprinkle with icing sugar and turn onto a sheet of clean baking paper. Fold the icing sugar and vanilla through the whipped cream, spread on the roulade and roll towards you.