The cakes Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara ate at Ballymaloe and how to make them

During their whistle-stop tour of Cork, we noted that True Blood star Joe Manganiello and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara enjoyed the splendour of the dessert trolley at Ballymaloe House.
After some intense investigation, we have surmised that the couple sampled pastry chef JR Ryle's signature layered panna cotta and seasonal jelly, some flavoured puff pastry twists, baby chocolate meringues with coconut and lemon curd tarts.
The dessert trolley at Ballymaloe House is legendary, as is the pastry chef who is behind it. JR Ryle came to Ballymaloe in 2004 and has worked his magic on the desserts on offer ever since.
The original trolley was made by the late Ballymaloe farm carpenter, Danny Power.
"Every evening, Myrtle piled it high with an ever-changing selection of her favourite seasonal desserts," said Darina Allen in one of her weekly columns. "Always a homemade ice cream made from the rich Jersey cream of the farm’s pedigree herd. This was, as it still is, served in a bowl of ice that Myrtle created to keep the ice cream chilled throughout the evening. A meringue gateau of some kind, a compote of fresh seasonal fruit from the walled garden. Rhubarb perhaps, or green gooseberry and elderflower followed by currants and berries in summer and autumn. Perhaps an orange or silky chocolate mousse, creme brûlée or her favourite carrageen moss pudding with soft brown sugar and cream or Irish Coffee sauce."
These days, JR Ryall and his team create the trolley every evening: a choice of six or seven delicious desserts. There is always homemade ice cream, a gorgeous meringue, a seasonal compote and something chocolate.
Chocolate roulade with chantilly cream
Creamy, crispy, chocolatey - is there a better way to finish a meal?
Servings8
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
5 large eggs separated
170g sugar
170g 53% chocolate
2 tbsp water
For the chantilly cream:
250ml whipped cream
1 level tbsp icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Line the tin with non stick baking paper.
Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until a pale thick mousse forms. Melt the chocolate with the water.
Whisk the egg whites. Fold the egg mousse into the melted chocolate in three stages. Then fold in the egg white.
Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20 minutes or until set in the centre. Cover the hot roulade with a damp clean cloth. When cool, remove the cloth, sprinkle with icing sugar and turn onto a sheet of clean baking paper.
Fold the icing sugar and vanilla through the whipped cream, spread on the roulade and roll towards you.
Panna cotta with espresso jelly
This is a delicious variation on a classic panna cotta. Serve with wafer thin Langue de Chat biscuits for a special treat
Servings8
Preparation Time2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time2 hours 10 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
600ml (1 pint) double (heavy) cream
50g (2oz) caster sugar
1 vanilla pods, split lengthways
2 gelatine leaves (or 2 tsp powdered gelatine)
cold water for soaking gelatine leaves (or 3 tbsp water if using powdered gelatine)
For the jelly:
Very strong hot coffee
45g (1½ oz) caster sugar
1¼ gelatine leaves (1¼ tsp powdered gelatine)
Method
First, make the jelly. Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water for a few minutes until soft. Meanwhile, place sugar in a measuring jug and add enough coffee until there is 200ml (7fl oz) in total, stir to dissolve. Squeeze excess water from the gelatine leaves, add to the hot coffee and stir to dissolve. Allow to cool to room temperature before using.
Put the cream into a heavy bottomed saucepan with the split vanilla pod and caster sugar.
Put on a low heat and bring to the shivery stage. Meanwhile, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water for a few minutes until soft. Squeeze excess water from the leaves, add to the hot cream mixture and stir to dissolve. Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove the vanilla pod (rinse the vanilla pod in warm water, allow to dry and save for later).
Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before pouring into the pedestal bowl. To save time the hot cream mixture can be stirred over an ice bath to cool it faster. Place in the fridge and allow to set. Carefully spoon over the cooled, but not yet set, coffee jelly. Return to the fridge and allow to set.
Note: To make a more special version of this dessert the panna cotta can be layered in a glass bowl with the jelly. For a good result make 3 x espresso jelly recipe and set the panna cotta in 3 layers, each separated with a layer of the jelly. Each layer must be allowed to set completely before the next layer is poured over. The resulting dessert is both eye catching and delicious.